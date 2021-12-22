Manhart RQ 800 is an SUV supercar-slayer

German tuning expert Manhart has unleashed its latest interpretation of the Audi RS Q8 called the RQ 800. Surprisingly, the RQ 800 is more docile than Manhart’s RQ 900 unveiled last year. If you know anything about Manhart, the numbered figure after the model designation indicates the number of horses under the hood.

All images: Manhard Performance GMBH & Co. KG

Therefore, you can think of the RQ 800 as a less extreme version of the RQ 900, but the former is no less aggressive and feverish if you analyze the numbers. It has the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged and hybridized V8 engine under the hood as the Audi RS Q8.

But with new go-fast parts like updated turbochargers, a new intercooler, an Eventuri carbon-fiber air intake, and a remapped ECU, the RQ 800 is pushing 818 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. Manhart also fiddled with the stock eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox to manage the added grunt.

On the contrary, the Manhart RQ 900 churns out 900 horsepower, but we’re pretty sure the RQ 800 will be as manic to drive as the former. Remember, the Audi RS Q8 is one of the fastest crossovers in stock form. Its twin-turbo V8 has 594 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, enough to push it from zero to 60 mph in 3.8-seconds, impressive for a vehicle weighing close to 2.5 tons.

It once held the Nürburgring lap record for production SUVs, covering the 20.832-kilometer Nordschleife in 7:38.925. Porsche has since broken Audi’s speed record with its Cayenne Coupe last June, but the Audi remains a potent five-seat crossover, nevertheless. So if a stock RS Q8 is not enough to blow your pants off, we’re confident 818 horses will tickle your fancy.

The Manhart RQ 800 pretty much looks like it can scoot, too, with its bevy of subtle aero body tweaks, including a new front fascia, bespoke side skirts, and an updated rear diffuser. There are also red exterior accents and gray decals galore.

Meanwhile, it also gets 24-inch Classic Line wheels wrapped in gummier 295/30/ZR24 front and 355/25/ZR24 rear tires. Manhart tinkered with stock air suspension, but the RQ 800 offers two suspension tuning options: a software upgrade or a brand new set of coupling rods for tighter handling.

Other mods include a stainless steel exhaust kit with valve control and four-inch exhaust tips, 200-cell catalytic converters, and an optional brakes upgrade. Manhart failed to mention the MSRP and production numbers. But if the RQ 900 is anything to go by (Manhart is only making ten RQ 900s), we expect the RQ 800 to share the same exclusivity and sub-$300,000 base price.