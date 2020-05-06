Audi RS Q8 by Manhart takes it to the extreme

The 2020 Audi RS Q8 is the second Q model to receive the RS treatment. As expected, the RS Q8 is a bonkers SUV with a twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8, but German tuning firm Manhart is taking it to the extreme. Where a standard RS Q8 is good for 594 horsepower, Manhart has created the RQ 900 you’re seeing here.

And as the name suggests, this highly-tuned RS Q8 is now producing a whopping 900 horsepower and 797 pound-feet of torque. If you think about it, this five-seat SUV has more power than ABT Sportline’s RS6-R and RS-7 R, both of which are extreme versions of the Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback, respectively. And it’s quite an impressive feat given the RS Q8 is equipped with the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo hybrid V8 from the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback.

In standard form, the Audi RS Q8 is good for 594 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. With this much power, it scoots from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8-seconds and pushes to 124 mph in 13.7-seconds despite weighing almost 2.5 tons. Editor in chief Vincent Nguyen drove the RS Q8 last year, and he was smitten with the dual personality of Audi’s flagship SUV. “With all its high-strung potential and clever chassis engineering, the RS Q8 can be as docile as a dolphin,” said Nguyen.

Apparently, the same can’t be said for the Manhart RQ 900. The tuning firm gave the vehicle a bigger set of turbochargers, a new non-restrictive exhaust system, and a bevy of engine mods. Also, Manhart upgraded the standard eight-speed Tiptronic automatic to handle the fresh power upgrade from the V8 motor. After remapping the ECU with a new set of parameters, the twin-turbo V8 is now churning an unbelievable 900 horsepower.

Meanwhile, the body is fitted with a plethora of exclusive Manhart carbon-fiber trimmings. This includes the hood, side skirts, front and rear spoiler, diffuser, and even the wheel arch extensions. The RQ 900 sits 30mm lower courtesy of a Manhart suspension upgrade.

Rounding up the exterior package is a new set of Manhart Concave One aluminum wheels in a matt silk black finish. The brakes were untouched since a standard RS Q8 is already fitted with ceramic anchors. Oh, and those fancy gold accents and decals are optional.

The interior receives a Manhart leather upholstery, bespoke accents, and a set of Manhart floor mats. Manhart is only making 10 examples of the RQ 900 with prices starting at $303,000 (€280,000).