Manhart MH2 GTR is the most extreme iteration of BMW’s M2 CS

There’s a new GTR in town, but it’s not a Nissan, nor is it Japanese. German tuning firm Manhart’s latest creation has a pure German soul. Based on an already-hardcore BMW M2 CS, the MH2 GTR is an extreme iteration of BMW’s brilliant little coupe.

The base M2 CS is not a slow car, but Manhart is taking it to the moon with its MH2 GTR. Instead of settling for the standard model’s 450-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, Manhart gave the engine larger turbos, a Manhart intercooler, aluminum charge pipes, a carbon-fiber intake, and substantial ECU remapping.

After all is said and done, the MH2 GTR’s 3.0-liter inline-six is churning out a whopping 600 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque, and you get it in a small BMW. The angry engine breathes out via a Manhart stainless steel exhaust with active valve control, Manhart sports downpipes with 300-cell catalytic converters, and four carbon-sheathed 4.0-inch exhaust pipes.

All that tire-shredding power and torque is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, shifting between gears using a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with a Manhart transmission upgrade. Unfortunately, Manhart has yet to reveal the performance numbers, but we’re betting the house it goes as fast as it looks.

It’s hard to miss that Manhart carbon-fiber rear wing, a bold reference to the M2 CS Racing model. Meanwhile, the carbon-fiber fenders have new air outlets, and Manhart’s decal options are worthy of a second look. The MH2 GTR is sitting on an H&R suspension upgrade for a lowered stance and better handling, while Concave One matte black 20-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires offer superior grip.

Inside, the Manhart MH2 GTR has Recaro sports seats, a carbon-spoke steering wheel, and an integrated data display to replace the center-left air vent. We have no idea how much it costs (a lot, probably), but you get what you pay for in the MH2 GTR.

Manhart MH2 GTR Gallery