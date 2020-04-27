Magic The Gathering Godzilla lands, HD artwork shared

Wizards of the Coast shared a set of Godzilla images for their newest MTC Secret Lair collection along with pre-order information over the weekend. In the mix we’ve got everything that needs to be known about this latest Secret Lair Drop Series: The Godzilla Lands set, including countries in which it’ll be released, data on each card, and imagery. Best of all – for most of us – the images themselves have been released in relatively giant fashion, for free.

The imagery here is mostly meant to be enjoyed in order to tease out the pocketbooks of big spenders in the Magic: The Gathering universe. But supposing you’re not all about paying $30 USD for a set of 5 land cards, you can always use the imagery here as a smartphone wallpaper.

According to Wizards of the Coast, each customer can purchase a maximum of 15x sets of this collection of 5 land cards in one order. So, assuming you’re willing to drop approximately $450 USD all at once, you could potentially have enough Island cards for a full deck. Or all your decks, if you’re all about that 15-land one-color deck.

Secret Lair Drop Series: The Godzilla Lands:

– Plains with full art by Lars Grant-West

– Island with full art by Jonas De Ro

– Swamp with full art by Lucas Graciano

– Mountain with full art by Grzegorz Rutkowski

– Forest with full art by Jenn Ravenna

– One code for a digital sleeve on MTG Arena

Clearly this sort of purchase of 15 sets of this pack of 5 land cards is meant for card shop owners, top-level professional Magic card wizards, and gamers with very big appetites for Godzilla ephemera and collectables. God knows there are Godzilla fans out there willing to go the extra mile.

Each box of cards comes with one of each of the five special edition lands, plus a single code for a digital sleeve on MTG Arena (the digital MTG game). If you’re looking to spend this cash, you’ll need to head over to secretlair.wizards.com on May 7, 2020, starting at 9AM PT. The entire sale is a pre-order, which according to Wizards of the Coast means “all product will ship at a later date once inventory is available.” And if you think this is weird, wait until you see the My Little Ponies!