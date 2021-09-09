Lotus Emira GT4 has a 400HP supercharged V6 engine and a large wing

If the incoming Lotus Emira is the automaker’s final hurrah in gas-fed sports cars, the all-new Emira GT4 heralds the last Lotus racing car to feature an internal combustion engine. The Emira GT4 is a partnership between the British carmaker and the RML Group, the latter known for developing the bonkers Nissan Juke R.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Lotus on the all-new Emira GT4 Concept,” said Simon Holloway, commercial director, RML Group. “Both companies have a long and successful motorsport pedigree, and to bring that together at such an exciting time for Lotus is a welcome validation of our vision and values.”

Lotus claims each Emira GT4 will be hand-built using the finest lightweight components to meet stringent safety regulations. The standard motor is a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine developed by Toyota and a carry-over from the Lotus Evora. It pumps out up to 400 horsepower and better low-end torque, although Lotus has yet to specify the final official numbers. The engine will pair with an Xtrac six-speed sequential gearbox to execute precise and lightning-fast gear changes. Stopping power is courtesy of Alcon disc brakes and calipers.

But since each Emira GT4 will tip the scales at no more than 2,778 pounds (1,260 kgs), it’s expected to blitz around the racetrack like a scampering cat. “The all-new chassis on which the Emira has been developed is the perfect starting point for a high-performance racecar,” said Gavan Kershaw, Director of Vehicle Attributes at Lotus. Furthermore, the car has unequal-length control-arm suspension in the front and rear paired with top-notch Öhlins coilovers to deliver tighter handling.

Of course, the newest Lotus Emira GT4 will meet FIA requirements for competitive racing, and it looks the part, too. It has a new front splitter and a massive rear spoiler to tame the wind. Lotus has decades of motorsports experience since company founder Colin Chapman hand-built the Mark 1 racing car in 1948. We have no doubt Emira GT4 will strike fear in the heart of competitors when the 2022 racing season begins.

The 2022 Lotus Emira GT4 will officially debut at the Hethel test track later this year. Lotus is building a limited number of Emira GT4 racing cars for the 2022 season before increasing production in 2023.