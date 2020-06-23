Lexus LC receives the TRD treatment with go-fast aero bits

In a rather surprising turn of events, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) recently unveiled a new set of aero-tweaked upgrades for the Lexus LC. On that note, we never thought we’d see a Lexus fitted with TRD parts – much less a Lexus LC, but here it is. On second thought, Lexus is made by Toyota, but the Lexus brand never took off in its home market of Japan until 2005.

But still, it’s good to know Lexus is embracing Toyota’s high-performance TRD division. From the onset, the TRD kit consists mainly of aerodynamically-enhanced body components to improve downforce and high-speed efficiency. It starts with a set of new side skirts to tame the airflow over the rear tires. Next, you also get a TRD front spoiler, rear diffuser, and side mirror covers to further reduce drag.

Meanwhile, the LC Convertible is configurable with a new TRD aero cowling mounted above the rear seats. The cowling is made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic and improves wind buffeting at higher speeds. Plus, TRD came up with two new wing designs for the Lexus LC. The kit also includes three new wheel designs that are lighter than stock along with stiffer suspension upgrades.

According to TRD, each component is precisely tweaked for the Lexus LC, but the downside is reduced ground clearance. Typical of most aero tweaks, the TRD aero kit will lower the vehicle by 1.18-inches at the front, 0.8-inches at the sides, and around 1.0-inch at the rear.

However, the engine and driveline components are stock. Powering the Lexus LC is a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 motor churning out 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. The engine is connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. We’ve been hearing rumors of a new twin-turbocharged Lexus V8 engine, but the Japanese carmaker remains silent on the production status of its new motor.

As usual, all of this goodness has a catch: We have no word on whether the Lexus LC TRD kit will be offered to U.S. clients. In the meantime, you can play around with TRD’s online configurator to know more.