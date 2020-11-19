LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR revealed for early 2021 release

Today a new massive LEGO Technic set was revealed – the new LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR. The set has 830 individual pieces and includes a whole bunch of elements that make this model entirely unique. Based on our experience with LEGO Technic race cars in the past, and the looks of this vehicle here and now, this looks like a winner.

The McLaren Senna GTR LEGO set works with moving pistons in its high-detail engine. This vehicle include opening dihedral doors and a “one-of-a-kind paint job” – aka a color-matched blue with graphics that match the real deal. NOTE: This is slightly different from the life-size LEGO McLaren Senna that weighed more than the real thing.

“Recreating a car that is so extreme to the core as the McLaren Senna GTR with LEGO Technic gave us an incredibly interesting challenge,” said LEGO Technic Senior Designer Uwe Wabra.

SEE ALSO: Our LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS Review

“This track car is not like any road car I’ve worked on before,” said Wabra. “It’s got some unique details, like its silhouettes and the awesome rear spoiler, which differentiates the building experience from others. Just like the incredible engineers at McLaren do when designing their supercars, we really pushed things to the max so the resulting model perfectly honours the art form that is the McLaren Senna GTR.”

The LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR set will be released in January of 2021. You’ll find this set available at LEGO.com (the online LEGO store), in LEGO stores around the world, and at other 3rd-party retailers globally. This set will cost you right around $50 USD and it includes 830 individual pieces, plus instructions.

The LEGO McLaren collection includes the McLaren Senna LEGO Speed Champions set, McLaren P1, McLaren 720S, and the McLaren Senna in 2019. NOTE: This is the first McLaren supercar to be recreated in LEGO Technic form. All earlier LEGO McLaren sets were LEGO brick sets (no Technic involved).