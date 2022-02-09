LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car is a surprise preview of the real vehicle

McLaren Racing and LEGO recently unveiled the Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car, the first-ever F1 car in LEGO’s Technic collection. It’s also the newest addition to the LEGO McLaren library, following the Technic McLaren Senna GTR that went on sale in early 2021.

McLaren Racing/The LEGO Group



It looks nice and all, but there’s something special about this new LEGO toy, and it’s something that Formula One enthusiasts will appreciate greatly. As it turns out, the latest Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car previews McLaren Racing’s entrant for the 2022 F1 season.

McLaren will unveil its 2022 Formula 1 car this Friday, February 11, but LEGO has beaten them to the punch. Don’t be fooled by its McLaren papaya livery, either, since LEGO said the colors pay homage to McLaren’s outgoing MCL35M racing cars from last season. In addition, all those fancy Technic components adhere to the FIA rule changes for the 2022 F1 calendar.

“This unique product is a true testament to the importance of the play experience for our fans,” said Neils Henrik Horsted, Head of Product, LEGO Technic. “The way in which we were able to inspire our fans through the technology and designs produced pushes the limits of possibility, both on the racetrack and while building LEGO bricks.”

Hold your breath since the Technic McLaren F1 car has over 1,400 individual pieces. It’s less than LEGO Technic’s BMW M 1000 RR (1,920 pieces), and it’s certainly way less than the full-size Toyota GR Supra LEGO car that contains no less than 480,000 individual bricks. Nevertheless, we’re drooling for those signature F1 tires and wheel covers, which are accurate replicas of the real thing.

The LEGO Technic McLaren F1 car will hit online stores and retail outlets on March 1, 2022, with prices starting at $179.99. The entire thing measures over 23.5-inches long, and the body panels are resplendent in genuine sponsorship decals to complete its race-ready look – something that McLaren F1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will undoubtedly approve. Meanwhile, the 2022 Formula 1 season will commence in Bahrain on March 21.