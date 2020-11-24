LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” set revealed for 2021

This week LEGO revealed one of the most extravagant LEGO Technic vehicles of the year. This is the LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”, and it’s not for everyone! This is a 1677 piece set, and it’s made for LEGO fans that are at least 18 years of age.

The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” works with front and back suspension and rubbery wheels. It has its own unique set of original stickers and “authentic colors” ready to replicate the original vehicle. Take a peek at the 2018 entry Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti is for Racers Only.

This vehicle has two opening doors and an opening hood. An opened hood reveals this vehicle’s LEGO V8 engine with moving pistons. The vehicle’s moving steering wheel controls the direction of the front two tires, allowing full steering of the vehicle.*

*That’s just in case you want to roll with a sort of Ralph S Mouse type situation. You’ll need to supply your own mouse.

This set was put together by LEGO Technic designer Lars Krogh Jensen, Designer, LEGO Technic. “Ferrari is renowned for their truly incredible vehicles so I knew I had to push the boundaries of the LEGO Technic system to do justice to the dominating race track idol,” said Jensen.

“This model captures the sophisticated silhouettes of the iconic car while paying homage to its engineering powers to capture the true essence of the 488 GTE,” said Jensen. “The build is a great challenge for any fan who appreciates excellent design and is interested in learning more about the engineering and technology that goes into crafting such an impressive car.”

This LEGO build is, as all great LEGO vehicles are, officially co-branded LEGO and the brand of the vehicle, Ferrari. If you’ll take a peek back at our LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS review and see what this company presented back in 2016. Now imagine that, but significantly more detailed. That’s what this Ferrari is bringing to the table here starting on January 1, 2021.

The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” is recommended for ages 18 and older and comes with 1677 individual official LEGO pieces. You’ll find this set with model number 42125, and it’ll be available for a price of approximately $170 USD starting in 2021.