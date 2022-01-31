Land Rover announces pricing for range-topping Range Rover SV and PHEV

Land Rover has announced the base prices for its top-of-the-line Range Rover SV and Range Rover Extended-Range PHEV. The ultra-luxurious Range Rover SV starts at $188,200, while the long-wheelbase variant is at $212,550 (pricing includes $1,350 destination fees). Those are huge figures for a luxury SUV, but the Range Rover SV has an extensive array of bespoke exterior and interior customization options from Land Rover SVO (Special Vehicle Operations).

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)



“New Range Rover is the most desirable, elegant, and capable luxury SUV in the world,” said Nick Collins, Executive Director Vehicle Programs at Jaguar Land Rover. Clients can choose from over 1.6-million potential configurations, including upwards of 13 wheel designs, bespoke paint colors, sustainable wood trim, elegant metal trimmings, ceramics, and Ultrafabric sustainable leather upholstery. There’s also a new match-to-paint option that replicates any paint color based on a sample by a customer.

Other options include wood veneer surfaces with elaborate patterns laid out poshly around the cabin, formed by hundreds of individual laser-cut pieces, all laid by hand. If you go for the four-seater Range Rover SV Signature Suite, you’ll see this wood trim from front to back, extending to the center fridge between the two rear seats.

The Range Rover SV has a unique five-bar front grille, a bespoke front bumper, a new rear bumper, and 23-inch forged dark gray wheels with silver, black, or bronze satin spokes depending on the styling theme. Under the hood is a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged BMW V8 motor pumping out 523 horsepower.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Range Rover P440e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid has a $106,250 base price. It has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six gas engine, an electric motor, and a 38.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack pumping out a combined 434 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. We’re talking about a substantial luxury hybrid SUV with ample power and torque that goes from zero to 60 mph in around 5.3-seconds.

The new Range Rover PHEV also has a 50 kW DC rapid-charger to replenish the battery pack in five hours. Land Rover claims up to 70 miles (113 km) of all-electric range, but the EPA numbers could hover around 48 miles of usable range. Other markets get a P510e variant with a retuned turbo inline-six and PHEV powertrain that pumps out 510 horsepower and 532 pound-feet of torque.

How about an all-electric Range Rover? Land Rover will debut its first Range Rover EV by 2024, while every Land Rover will have pure-electric powertrains by 2025. The order books are now open for the Range Rover SV and PHEV, and you can begin playing around with the online configurator by clicking here.