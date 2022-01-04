10 Best Features of the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Since its inception in 1970, Range Rover has changed the definition of luxury in the SUV segment and has set the bar high enough for all its competitors. Over the years, only four-generation models have been introduced for the flagship Range Rover SUV. Although the process seems quite slow, with each generation model Range Rover has eventually become the star of the segment with signature attributes to its design and overall essence. Most recently, the brand launched the fifth-generation model, the 2022 Range Rover with the aim to accentuate luxury to the next level with refined performance and modern looks. The recipe is simple- classic Range Rover heritage fused with modern design and advanced features.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

For the fifth-generation model, Range Rover’s lineup consists of 7 trim levels: Westminster Edition, Autobiography, SVAutobiography, SVAutobiography Dynamic, Special Edition, and the First Edition (via Cars.com). All these models feature redesigned looks and upgraded performance with special attention to luxury and comfort. While the list of specifications for the 2022 Range Rover is quite long, here are some of the best features that make the new model the best in the segment.

Evolution Through Simplicity

Being the fifth-generation model, the 2022 Range Rover has evolved to have a contemporary design but still follows the signature styling of the brand. While the overall silhouette of the luxury SUV fundamentally remains unchanged, there are some key updates throughout the bodywork of the vehicle that distinguish the new Range Rover to be more modern-looking and gorgeously beautiful.

At the front, the most noticeable change has to be the bumper that has now been given a rectangular look that stretches across the width of the front, cutting down the visual bulk. The headlights of the SUV feature a striking digital LED exterior lighting with Range Rover’s signature daytime running lights. Just between the headlights is the updated front grille with an interesting new pattern design. The side profile of the new Range Rover is even more cleaner, with just a single line running throughout the length of the car. The SUV still wears the typical Range Rover styling that features a solid upright position, making the car look even bigger.

Talking about the rear end, the taillights have been completely revised with vertical lamps that carry the most powerful LEDs out there in the entire car industry. Interestingly, the taillights remain completely blacked-out until lit. The turn indicators are integrated into the same panel and override the rear lights to blink. Everything else has been kept simple and elegant, much like the rest of the exterior.

Epitome of Luxury

Land Rover is considered to be one of the most luxurious SUV manufacturers out there and the legacy continues with the 2022 Range Rover model. The cabin is loaded with premium materials and exquisite trims. Almost everything is covered with exclusive leather, although buyers also have an option to choose a non-leather interior. The dashboard follows a long horizontal design language and has trims of wood and high-quality aluminum that accentuate the exquisiteness even further.

The center console between the driver and co-passenger seat is completely made up of unfinished wood with sleek metal inputs which look gorgeous all together. No doubt you get a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a two-tone color combination that blends in beautifully with the interior. Interestingly, the headrests of the front seats have inbuilt speakers which cut down the ambient noise inside the car, offering a peaceful drive. At the rear, you get luxurious executive-class seats with an electrically-folding center armrest to split the row into two sections.

The flagship SV model is one step ahead in the game and offers a full-seat-only version with individual seats. The center armrest has an electrically-operated table system which, with a press of a button, unfolds to form a personal table for the rear passengers. And just in case you want to celebrate an occasion or raise a toast, there is a champagne fridge to offer you chilled drinks. That is the level of luxury offered by the 2022 Range Rover.

Mind-boggling Power

Range Rovers are famous for the insane power they pack under the hoods and the 2022 model is no exception. The latest lineup offers 4 different engine options across all the trim levels including the range opping 5.0-liter V8. The base model Range Rover packs a 3.0-liter P360 petrol engine that can produce 355 horsepower. The top speed of this engine is around 130 mph and can go from 0-60 mph in just 6.6 seconds. Next up we get the Range Rover Westminster edition that carries a standard 3.0-liter P400 petrol engine capable of producing 395 horsepower. Flat-out, the Westminster edition can go from 0-60 mph in just 5.9 seconds.

One can also go for the optional 5.0-liter P525 V8 engine that is standard in Range Rover Autobiography, which produces an insane 518 horsepower and can go up to 155 mph. Moving on to the flagship trims, the SVAutobiography Dynamic and SVAutobiography Dynamic Black both share the 5.0-liter P565 V8 GAS engine which can produce a mighty 557 horsepower and reach a top speed of 155 mph. All the engine options are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission system with closely-spaced gear ratios that ensure the optimum gear position for the vehicle and improve fuel efficiency as well as acceleration. The P360 and P400 engines are integrated with a mild-hybrid powertrain juiced by a 48V state-of-the-art Lithium-Ion battery (via Land Rover).

Sheer Comfort

Along with enormous power and a great deal of luxury, the 2022 Range Rover offers an extreme level of comfort for its passengers. Starting with the seats, ultra-comforting materials have been used to provide the softest feel to the driver as well as all the passengers on board. The headrests are designed in such a way that they can be adjusted to contour perfectly to the passengers’ heads providing greater comfort.

The new Range Rover offers a wide range of seating options, from 60:40 split rear seats to rear executive-class seats with individual chairs. Those who want to be chauffeur-driven around the city have an option where the front passenger seat moves all the way ahead to the dashboard to provide maximum legroom, just with the touch of a button. All of the seats have multiple ways of adjustment to suit the perfect sitting position for everyone on board to ensure maximum comfort during long driving hours. Moreover, there is an optional package on offer- the hot-stone massage seats with more than 25 unique massaging programs for relaxing, including rolling and pulse mode.

Inside the cabin, there is a four-zone climate control system for each passenger to choose its own set of climate and temperature. Nevertheless, rear passengers have two lighting options to choose from- bright white lights and natural warm lights. The first one is best suited for works that require focus, while the latter one serves for a more cozy and relaxing ambiance.

Advanced Technology

The 2022 Range Rover is the epitome of leading-edge technology and is loaded with some mind-blowing tech features on board. It offers what the brand calls the Pivi Pro infotainment system: a 13.7-inch fully touch display that is convexly curved and has a floating appearance over the dashboard. Almost every function in the car can be accessed through this display, starting from cabin lighting to all-wheel-drive mode. The display also features an inbuilt navigation system and offers voice recognition too.

The infotainment system also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity and is paired up with an industry-leading Meridian sound system that offers an immersive surround sound experience. All the major vehicle-related settings such as dynamic drive modes and vehicle stability control can also be accessed through this screen. Moreover, the screen also offers haptic-touch for more responsive feedback and is quite useful while driving. Next up is the driver’s instrument cluster- a 13.1-inch digital display that shows all the status of the vehicle and the engine as well as navigation and can be controlled with the buttons mounted on steering wheel.

Another fascinating tech feature is the head-up display- an augmented reality projection on the windshield at the driver’s side that displays multiple information such as the vehicle’s speed and gear position to ensure driver’s complete focus is on the roads. Finally, the rear-executive seating gets two independent media displays for entertainment purposes and can be connected to external media devices through HDMI.

Passenger-friendly SUV

The designers of the 2022 Range Rover have paid keen attention to making the flagship SUV a passenger-friendly vehicle. With just a touch of the button, passengers at the rear can easily roll up or roll down windows and sun blinds for either side of the car as well as all together. The memory-seat function has been integrated into the seat control sliders, offering simplicity and a hassle-free experience. Moreover, the knobs for the air-conditioning system are multifunctional too. With just a click, these knobs can be used to engage seat ventilation as well as the heating function.

Even though the latest Range Rover is a luxury car, it is also a very practical family car. For instance, there is an enormous number of charging ports throughout the cabin so that multiple electronic devices can be charged at once. Two USB ports and a 12-volt charging socket are placed right under the rear air-conditioning system and multiple others along with HDMI ports can be found inside the center armrest too.

The cabin of the luxurious SUV also has intelligent storage facilities too. There is a deep storage unit inside the rear center armrest, very useful for keeping medium-sized items. At the front, the passenger’s side dashboard has a split design that offers two glove boxes, one at the upper end and the other one at the lower end of the dashboard. There is a cooled glove box beneath the center armrest with two-level cooling for quick refreshment.

Luxurious Off-roading

Although Land Rover cars are widely known for their luxury on offer, the fact that they can also be amazing off-roaders is something worth appreciating. The revolutionary Terrain Response system helps to offer a smooth and comfortable drive on any terrain. It adapts the engine’s power and response from the gearbox differentials to the different driving conditions, especially challenging surfaces like slippery terrains and mud. It offers seven drive modes to choose from: Eco, Dynamic, Comfort, Grass/Snow/Gravel, Mud, Sand, and Rock Crawl.

Meanwhile, another interesting feature called the All-Terrain Progress Control enables the driver to set and maintain a steady speed (much like cruise control) while driving in challenging conditions such as snow or dirt roads. The system is designed to function between 1 and 18 mph and help the driver to focus more on the terrain and obstacles. Moreover, the electronic air suspension system further adjusts the ground clearance of the SUV swiftly while keeping all four wheels on the ground on uneven surfaces to provide a more refined and comfortable ride.

Nevertheless, hill descent control and low traction launch further add to the off-roading capabilities of the 2022 Range Rover. While the former helps the driver to descend from elevations by maintaining a constant speed and applying brakes individually to each wheel, the latter helps the vehicle to launch from a standstill position with improved torque output in slippery terrains like wet grass (via Land Rover USA).

Great Performance and Handling

With advanced systems such as adaptive dynamics, active rear locking differential, dynamic response, the 2022 Range Rover offers a ride that is smooth and composed. the adaptive dynamics system monitors all the vehicle’s movements up to 500 times per second and reacts immediately to all the inputs from the driver as well as the terrain. This ensures the driver greater control over the vehicle on almost any surface and also minimizes the vehicle’s body movement to a great extent.

This system even senses obstacles in off-road conditions such as uneven surfaces or gravel and optimizes the damping accordingly, giving a great ride experience to the passengers inside. Meanwhile, the dynamic response system uses hydraulic roll control to improve the vehicle’s handling significantly and provide more agility and less body roll at sharp corners. This system controls the front and rear axles independently to provide high-speed stability and greater steering precision.

The active locking rear differential is responsible to ensure the greatest level of traction across a wide range of tough terrain. It uses a secondary multi-plate wet clutch between the rear wheels and can lock almost instantly to deliver all the engine-produced torque output to both wheels. Furthermore, this system also provides extra traction while exiting corners at high speed by unloading the torque output in the inside wheel and transferring it to the outer wheel, resulting in more stability as well as agility.

High Versatility

No doubt the 2022 Range Rover is a very luxurious SUV and a capable off-roader with great performance and handling, it is also highly versatile and a very practical vehicle. From being a chauffeur-driven car, the new Range Rover can quickly transform itself into a family car with ample space to load luggage for the weekend escape. The rear seats can be pushed down electrically, turning the existing big boot into a giant storeroom. To load heavy luggage in the boot with ease, the height of the Range Rover can be lowered automatically with a single button present at the back.

The signature Range Rover split tailgate continues its way to the 2022 model but this time, they have made it even more special. Press a button and the lower half of the tailgate folds down to become a bench seat, pretty standard in the world of Range Rovers right? But what’s interesting is that now you can even pull up a panel from the boot’s floor to make a perfect backrest to lean against while you enjoy your little picnic at the back of their Range rover. And it still does not end here- there are two cup holders on each side of the boot for you to keep your drinks safe. There is even additional lighting at the back to perfectly compliment the fun ambiance and if that is not still enough, there are speakers fitted right above for that perfect groove!

Industry-leading Safety

The latest Range Rover is loaded with a wide range of driver assistance systems to avoid collisions and safety measures to protect the passengers on board in case of an emergency. The Drive pack system on the latest Range Rover offers multiple features like blind-spot monitoring, close vehicle sensing, traffic signal recognition, and adaptive speed control.

In addition to these, the optional Drive Pro pack offers blind-spot assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control systems with high-speed emergency braking and steering assist. Meanwhile, the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) ensures maximum stability of the vehicle by reducing the engine torque and applying breaks to the appropriate wheels, in case the vehicle loses control at high speeds.

Rolling Stability Control (RSC) has been integrated with DSC to reduce the possibility of a rollover. It detects any possible risks and if identified, breaks are applied to the outside front wheel to reduce the chances of the vehicle rolling over. There is also Cornering Brake Control (CBC) which is designed to prevent wheels from locking up or skidding by varying the brake force applied to each wheel (via Land Rover).

Overall, the 2022 Range Rover is a perfect blend of luxury, modern features and great looks. Be it any occasion, from black-tie events to a fun picnic rides, the car is suitable for all. So if you have $100,000 in your bank account and want a luxury ride with premium features, 2022 Range Rover is the one for you.