Land Rover’s top-of-the-line 2022 Range Rover SV gives luxury a new meaning

Land Rover has unveiled its range-topping 2022 Range Rover SV, the most luxurious Range Rover ever. It goes so far as to sit above the SE, HSE, and Autobiography variants. As expected from a premium flagship, the newest Range Rover SV will arrive with an array of bespoke interior and exterior options courtesy of Land Rover’s SVO (Special Vehicle Operations) customization department.

The newest Range Rover SV offers more than 1.6-million configurations, including 13 different wheel designs, exclusive paint colors, luxurious wood trim, fine metal plating, and a selection of premium materials like sustainable Ultrafabric leather, available for the first time in a Range Rover. In other words, the 2022 Range Rover SV is giving ultra-luxury a new meaning.

“Working with the finest materials and innovative technologies has enabled us to introduce even more luxury into every part of the new Range Rover SV,” said Michael Van Der Sande, Managing Director, Special Vehicle Operations.

All Range Rover SV variants receive a new five-bar grille design and unique bumpers. Also included are ceramic SV badging and a ceramic gear shifter. In addition, the ceramic finishes can have intricate mosaic pattern detailing upon request. The same level of craftsmanship is evident in the laser-cut, hand-laid wenge wood veneers. Choosing the long-wheelbase, four-seat SV Signature Suit means you get acres of wood extending from front to back, including the fridge door and electric folding rear table.

The Range Rover SV model also has unique seats wrapped in monotone semi-aniline leather, although near-aniline leather options are part of the personalization list. If you don’t like cowhide, you can have Cinder Gray or Light Cloud sustainable leather upholstery with unique Kvadrat Remix textile on the seatbacks and headrests.

Other options include 23-inch forge dark gray wheels with theme-matched spokes in silver, gloss black, or a bronze satin finish. Meanwhile, buyers can choose from standard paint colors or one of 14 additional hues from the SV Bespoke Premium Palette. But if you’re looking to stand out, SVO can paint your Range Rover SV in any exterior color. “The levels of craftsmanship and detail reflect a fresh and luxurious approach to our modern design philosophy,” adds Van Der Sande.

The 2022 Range Rover SV is available in short and long-wheelbase configurations. The standard motor is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter BMW-sourced V8 engine with 523 horsepower. Pricing and other info will arrive later, but we expect the base MSRP to start around $200,000. The order books will open by early 2022.