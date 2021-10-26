2022 Range Rover gives SUV icon even more luxury and tech

The SUV that showed off-road luxury wasn’t a contradiction in terms is getting a whole new model, with the 2022 Range Rover promising an step up in style, performance, and – with hybrid and EV models coming – eco-friendliness too. Debuting a sleeker aesthetic, the fifth-generation model is unmistakably a Range Rover, but removes extraneous detail for a crisper result.

So, the front gets a familiar light signature, and begins the three sweeping lines that all Range Rover models have featured. The front overhangs are short, while the sill line rises in height against the falling roofline. At the back, there’s a new “boat tail” rear and a split tailgate.

Overall, Range Rover says, the idea was to build an SUV that looks like it’s milled from a solid form. The glazing is flush, and the lighting designed to hide until it’s illuminated. It’s based on Land Rover’s new flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture, known as MLA-Flex.

Initially, there’ll be V8 gas and inline-6 mild hybrid drivetrains to choose between. The 4.4-liter twin turbocharged V8 will arrive first, with 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. It’ll be capable of 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

In the 2023 model year, the mild hybrid will be added to the line-up. That combines a turbocharged inline-six gas engine with a 105 kW electric motor, for a total of 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. It’ll be able to drive up to 62 miles in electric-only mode, Range Rover estimates, from its 38.2 kWh li-ion battery (31.8 kWh usable). Come 2024, meanwhile, there’ll be a fully-electric Range Rover.

Integrated Chassis Control takes charge of the all-wheel steering – which is standard – and that can give the new SUV a 36 foot turning circle. That’s actually smaller than any other Land Rover model. Dynamic Response Pro adds an active 48V electronic roll control system to keep the body stable. Fully independent air suspension is also included, as is an Active Locking Rear Differential and intelligent All Wheel Drive.

The result is an SUV that promises to be as adept in the city as it is off-road. The Terrain Response 2 system offers six drive modes, accordingly, and a customizable mode for unique setups. It’ll be able to wade up to 35.4-inches, Range Rover says.

Step in through the optional power-assisted doors – which will be available from model year 2023, and can be controlled from the infotainment touchscreen and used at angles off up to 10-degrees – and the cabin has been refined, too. As well as optional third-row seating, there’s an array of new materials: if you don’t want leather, for example, there’s a new premium textile combining Ultrafabrics and wool-blend Kvadrat.

Options include a 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System with speakers built into the headrests, an Active Noise Cancellation System, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist. A Versatile Loadspace Floor option has a moveable floor panel, while the Tailgate Event Suite option adds tailored leather cushions, lighting, and audio for classier tailgating parties.

On the tech side, under the sheet metal is the new Electrical Vehicle Architecture platform with OTA update support. More visible is the Pivi Pro infotainment display, a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and integrated Alexa and SiriusXM with 360L. A 13.7-inch driver display is included, too.

The center touchscreen has haptic feedback for the first time, while there’s an optional Rear Seat Entertainment system with dual 11.4-inch HD touchscreens for the second row. They have HDMI inputs, plus can tap the SUV’s WiFI hotspot for streaming content.

2022 Range Rover pricing

The new 2022 Range Rover will start at $104,000 (plus destination) for the Mild Hybrid SE, or $110,00 for the long-wheelbase 7-seat version. If you’d rather have the 4.4L twin-turbo V8, meanwhile, that starts at $118,700 for the SE, and $124,700 for the long-wheelbase.

The 2022 Range Rover Autobiography starts at $152,000, then $154,000 for the LWB 7-seat configuration. The Autobiography LWB is $156,000. Finally, the Range Rover First Edition and Range Rover First Edition LWB are from $158,200 and $163,500 respectively.

In the 2023 model year, meanwhile, there’ll be a Range Rover SV. That will see the automaker’s Special Vehicle Operations division weigh in, with a more customized SUV offered in SWB and LWB body styles. There’ll also be new SV Serenity and SV Intrepid design themes, plus an SV Signature Suite configuration that has seating for four and a motorized table.

The order books for the 2022 Range Rover are open now, with deliveries expected to begin in the US in spring 2022.