Lamborghini is teasing us with another Squadra Corse track car

Last year, Lamborghini gave us a teaser glimpse of its newest Squadra Corse speedster. And while the details of Lambo’s roofless and windshield-less track car remain forthcoming, the Italian automaker has come up with another Squadra Corse model, most likely based on the V10-powered Huracan.

It’s hard to discern the styling details from Lamborghini’s newest teaser video. However, the alleged Huracan Squadra Corse has a new set of headlights and taillights. You will also see a bare interior, a fixed roll cage, a digital instrument cluster, and lightweight plexiglass windows.

We also saw a magnificent rear wing and a roof-mounted hood scoop, the latter similar to what you’ll find in Lambo’s Aventador SVJ-based Essenza SCV12, also unveiled last year. Lambo plans to unveil its Huracan Squadra Corse racing car soon, and we can’t wait for what’s in store, given we’re still waiting for the official unveiling of Lambo’s new Squadra Corse speedster.

One thing is for sure, though: Every Squadra Corse creation is a special one. The Essenza SCV12 has the most potent naturally-aspirated V12 engine Lamborghini has ever made, pumping out 830 rampaging Italian horsepower. It also has all the necessary aero mods to keep the vehicle planted at ridiculous speeds.

Lamborghini is only making 40 examples of the Essenza SVC12, and each vehicle comes with instant access to racetracks around the world. Additionally, each of the forty cars are welcome in a special hangar near Lambo HQ in Sant’Agata Bolognese, and the owners will get personalized services like driver training and conditioning by the Lamborghini Squadra Corse Drivers Lab.

Lambo claims the first deliveries for its Essenza SCV12 will arrive this year, which we feel will coincide with the debut of the two newest Squadra Corse machines, including the still-unnamed Speedster and the Huracan-based track monster from Lambo’s recent teaser video. Hold tight.