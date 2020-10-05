Lamborghini Squadra Corse teases roofless speedster with no windshield

Lamborghini Squadra Corse recently teased its newest track weapon on social media. After giving us a taste of the glorious Essenza SCV12 track car, Lamborghini’s racing division is currently working on its next racing car. But this time, the Italian supercar maker is channeling some vintage vibes in the same manner as McLaren’s Elva and Ferrari’s Monza SP1 and SP2.

Yes, Lamborghini’s latest creation is a speedster. It’s a racing car with no roof and no windshield. Details are scarce at the moment, and Lamborghini only posted a single teaser image of its newest track toy (albeit wrapped in groovy digital camouflage), but the general silhouette is hard to ignore. From the looks of it, Lambo’s newest racing car is an extreme one, and we bet it’ll get the same naturally-aspirated V12 engine as the Essenza SCV12.

The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is equipped with the most powerful V12 engine that Lambo has ever made. It doesn’t have a turbocharger, supercharger, or any type of mechanical blower to boost power output, but it does come with unique ‘RAM effect’ aero trickery to force-feed air inside the motor. According to Lamborghini, this technique acts like a supercharger minus the downsides that go along with conventional forced-induction methods.

The result, as expected, is nothing short of magnificent. The engine churns out upwards of 830 horsepower, and the aerodynamically-optimized shape allows the vehicle to produce 2,654 pounds of downforce at 155 mph – more downforce than in a GT3 racing car.

But the Essenza SCV12 has a roof and a windshield to divert air towards its roof-mounted air scoop, feeding its hungry V12 motor. It’s interesting to find out if Lambo managed to infuse some aero witchcraft into its roofless creation similar to the McLaren Elva’s Active Air Management System (AAMS). Lamborghini Squadra Corse is set to reveal its newest track toy soon, and we bet it’s going to take the supercar world by storm.