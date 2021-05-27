Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 boasts video game styling and trick aerodynamics

Last April, Lamborghini Squadra Corse teased us with its newest Huracan-based track car. And now, Lamborghini has fully unveiled the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, the highest performance version ever created for the 2022 Super Trofeo championship.

“Seven years have passed since we introduced the first Huracan Super Trofeo at Pebble Beach, and now Squadra Corse is adding a new chapter to its history,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Huracan is one of the biggest bestsellers in the history of the brand, and the Super Trofeo has additionally helped to increase its success.”

For the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, the highest priority was to improve the design and aerodynamics of Lambo’s newest racing car. It now has ultra-slim yet high-intensity full LED headlights with a hexagonal design theme. It even has a more pronounced ‘omega’ lip derived from the Huracan Super Trofeo Omolagata, an aero feature that merges the front spoiler lip with the carbon fiber fins.

Other aero bits include new air curtain intakes (to optimize airflow and downforce), a gigantic carbon-fiber rear spoiler, and unique rear LED taillights with frames inspired by the legendary Lamborghini Countach. Supporting the vintage-inspired light clusters is an arched carbon-fiber bumper that also links to the rear diffuser fins.

“When we approached the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 project, we immediately thought of the concept of ‘Racing in style.’ That is, a combination of the typical aggressiveness of the Huracan racing cars and the classic stylistic features of Lamborghini’s DNA,” said Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design.

All plastic bodywork is now carbon fiber to achieve maximum lightness, while the rear fenders are a single panel including certain parts of the side spoiler for “optimal surface continuity,” said Lamborghini. Meanwhile, the EVO2 has larger 390mm steel front discs with new calipers and brake pads for stronger stopping power.

The latest Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 has a high-strung 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine producing 620 horsepower, all of which goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed X-Trac sequential gearbox. Lambo’s newest racing car will make its public debut on the second round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe in Le Castellet (Circuit Paul Ricard) in Marseille, France.

How much, you ask? If you really need to know, the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 has base prices starting at €250,000 ($305,000). Customers with a Huracan Super Trofeo EVO can upgrade their vehicles with Lambo’s dedicated kit by early 2022.