Lamborghini Huracan Jumpacan is debuting at Mint 400 in Las Vegas

You may not notice it at first, but what you’re seeing is a Lamborghini Huracan with monster tires and an all-conquering demeanor. Affectionally called Jumpacan by its owner and creator, Chris Steinbacher, and the brainiacs at B is for Build, Jumpacan will debut at the annual Mint 400 in Las Vegas, the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America.

Jumpacan started life as a salvaged Lamborghini Huracan, but it’s far from the angular and shapely supercar it once was. Steinbacher and his team stripped off all the unnecessary parts and accouterments to reveal its bare chassis. After which, SE Motors of California gave the vehicle a full 3D scan to create a bespoke off-road suspension system while reinforcing the stock chassis for off-road duty.

No doubt, Jumpacan wouldn’t look odd in the film set of Mad Max, but it reminds us of rat rods with its massive tires, sleek roofline, and lower ride height. It still has an engine in the back, but Steinbacher threw away the old Lamborghini V10 engine. Instead, Jumpacan has an Italian chassis with an American heart courtesy of an LS V8 motor.

We have no idea how much power it has. But how many horses do you need to frolic in the desert? The old 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 pumps out 602 horsepower in a rear-wheel-drive Huracan, more than plenty to conquer the great unknown. However, Jumpacan’s LS V8 engine debuted at SEMA with two turbochargers, Holley electronics, and 1,500 horsepower, but the team took away the blowers for the Mint 400 race.

Engine power still goes to the rear wheels via a Graziano transaxle, sending all that twist on those gargantuan 37-inch rear off-road tires and Rotiform wheels. Other mods in Jumpacan include bespoke fabricated front CV axles, long-travel suspension, a top-mounted radiator with a roof scoop, a racing-derived fuel cell, a prominent roll cage, and the brakes from a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

It also has a three-spoke LZMFG steering wheel and a How rack-and-pinion steering system. It may not be a Lamborghini anymore, but it’s one of the coolest entrants at this year’s Mint 400 desert race. Jumpacan was supposed to debut last March, but the race will commence this December in adherence to COVID-19 health protocols.