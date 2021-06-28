This Lamborghini Huracan Evo follow-me car is ready for airport duty

No other airport in the world is like the Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Bologna, Italy, which is only 16 miles from Lamborghini’s HQ in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The airport recently inked its renewed partnership with the Italian supercar maker for the seventh time in a row. The result is a custom Huracan Evo with airport-specific livery, a follow-me car unlike any you’ve seen before.

If Dubai can have supercars and hypercars for police patrol, Italy can rightfully have a supercar for airport duty. Do you remember when the Italian state police got a Huracan LP610-4 in 2014? A year before that, Bologna Airport had an Aventador follow-me car. Is the world going mad, or will we see more supercars gracing the most unexpected of places?

Still, having a supercar guide your aircraft to and from the taxiway is a rare sight. But if you landed at Bologna Airport, it’s hard to miss this Lambo Huracan Evo patrolling the runway. Wearing a muted Verde Turbine matte green paint with bright orange graphics, it also has orange beacon lights (excellent!) and a radio to communicate with Bologna tower.

And since Bologna Airport handles more than eight million passengers yearly before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the entire planet’s traveling plans, this Lamborghini Huracan Evo will definitely see some action on the runway. However, it won’t be the tire-shredding kind.

You see, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo is a hardcore supercar in any configuration. Equipped with a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine pumping out 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.9-seconds and a top speed of over 202 mph. The Huracan Evo also produces seven times more downforce than the Huracan LP610-4, so it’s essentially a track-ready weapon for the road.

But then again, aircraft at Bologna Airport are restricted to just 18.6 mph (30 kph) when taxiing around the runway, so we won’t expect the Huracan Evo follow-me car to stretch its legs while on the job. Still, the Huracan Evo is a livelier machine than a conventional follow-me vehicle. It even has “Follow Me in Our Beautiful Country” written on the hood and doors as a welcome note to passengers, pilots, and aircraft alike.

Typical follow-me cars not only guide aircraft across runways and taxiways. In some cases, the follow-me cars will transport cargo or VIPs to and from the plane. The Huracan Evo is not a cargo carrier by any means, but it proves that supercars can function as workhorses similar to ordinary sedans, sports cars, or pickup trucks.