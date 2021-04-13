Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black debuts in Europe with fancy visual upgrades

Jaguar is expanding its F-Type lineup in Europe with the new R-Dynamic Black trim model. Featuring a brilliant array of visual upgrades and luxury kit, the newest F-Type R-Dynamic black is available to both coupe and convertible versions of the 2021 Jaguar F-type, including both four-cylinder and V8 models.

“Creating the new F-Type r-Dynamic Black models gave us the opportunity to subtly enhance the way the car looks – inside and out – and the same time amplify both the luxury and sporting elements of its character,” said Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director. “The result is an even more purposeful, focused, distinctive design with real presence, whether you choose Coupe or Convertible, the four-cylinder or the V8.”

As expected, the previously optional Black Exterior Pack is now standard in the F-Type R-Dynamic Black, replacing all silver trim with darkened, black elements. It also includes gorgeous and bespoke 20-inch gloss black wheels to seal the deal. Buyers get to choose from three metallic paint colors: Eiger Gray, Firenze Red, or Santorini Black.

Inside, the F-Type R-Dynamic Black has a suede headliner, a suede instrument cluster, and 12-way electric sports seats, the latter wrapped in premium Ebony or Mars Windsor leather with your choice of contrasting Light Oyster or Flame red stitching. Other fine details include a delicate monogram stitch pattern in the door trim, a feature exclusive to the F-Type R-Dynamic Black.

Here in America, the Jaguar F-Type P300 has a 296-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an eight-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Meanwhile, the P380 has a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 with 380 horsepower and AWD. Weirdly enough, European F-Types don’t get the mid-tier V6 model. The range-topping F-Type R has a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 pumping out 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

The 2022 Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black is available to order in the UK starting at £64,445 ($88,721). We have no word yet if this visual package will make it to U.S. shores, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.