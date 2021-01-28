Jaguar C-Type Continuation model celebrates 70 years of racing glory

The original Jaguar C-Type won the Le Mans 24 Hour race in its first attempt in 1951. After retiring in 1952 due to overheating issues (after modifying the cooling system to enhance the aerodynamics), it came back to Le Mans in 1953 and took the checkered flag. Seventy years onwards, Jaguar Classic is reliving the past by reviving the original C-Type Le Mans racer.

Jaguar designer and artist Malcolm Sayer originally penned the C-Type’s fluid shape. The C-Type was also the first racing car to adopt disk braking technology. Even though it failed to conquer Le Mans in 1952, the C-Type was the first disc-braked car to win a professional race at the Reims Grand Prix in France with Sterling Moss at the helm.

“Driven by some of the most-admired racing drivers in history, the C-Type laid the foundations for Jaguar’s success in endurance racing and is synonymous with design and engineering innovation,” said Dan Pink, Jaguar Classic Director. “Seventy years on, Jaguar Classic is proud to be able to utilize the latest innovations in manufacturing technology to reintroduce this legendary car for a new generation of enthusiasts to enjoy.”

Jaguar only built 53 C-Types in the 1950s, and 43 units were eventually sold to private owners. However, the production-spec C-Type only came with drum brakes, twin SU carburetors, and 200-horsepower from its stock 3.4-liter straight-six motor. But for the C-Type Continuation model, Jaguar is going full monty to captivate the hearts of collectors, both young and old.

Standard in each new C-Type is disk brakes and triple Weber 40DCO3 carburetors, upping the motor’s output to 220 horsepower. Jaguar went the extra mile by cross-referencing the vintage racer’s original engineering drawings with computer-aided design (CAD) technology. Interested well-heeled clients can visualize their C-Type models remotely using Jaguar Classic’s online configurator.

The C-Type Continuation is available in twelve authentic paint colors and eight interior colorways. If vintage racing is your thing, you have the option of fitting an FIA-approved Harness Retention System to your new C-Type.

Hot on the heels of the E-Type Lightweight, D-Type, and XK SS, the C-Type Continuation is a worthy addition to your classic car collection, but there’s a catch. Jaguar Classic is only making eight examples of the new C-Type at a still-undisclosed base price.