Is Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut the fastest car in the world?

Koenigsegg was poised to reveal the Jesko Absolut at the 2020 Geneva Auto Show. But as fate would have it, the Coronavirus pandemic had other plans in mind. The Swedish hypercar maker was supposed to present three new models in Geneva, but the Jesko Absolut drew most of our attention.

For starters, it had aero covered wheels and a pair of aggressive winglets in the back instead of a large rear spoiler. Meanwhile, the standard Jesko is all about downforce with its active rear wing and aggressive air intakes. While the Gemera four-seat mega GT stole most of the thunder, there’s one little thing that stood out from Koenigsegg’s press release on the Jesko Absolut, and it said, ‘we will never endeavor to make a faster series-production road car – ever.’

Folks, the Jesko Absolut is touted to be the fastest car Koenigsegg has ever built. And with a claimed top speed of 330+ mph (532+ kph), it may very well be the fastest car in the world, eclipsing the record-beating 304.77 mph top speed of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

“The Jesko Absolut with its shockingly low drag coefficient of 0.28 CD, combined with its high-speed stability, optimized aero features, daily drive characteristics, and luggage space makes it a land-based rocket ship determined to reach unheard-of speed in record-setting pace,” said Christian von Koenigsegg, CEO and founder of Koenigsegg.

Similar to Bugatti’s record-breaking Chiron Super Sport 300+, the Jesko Absolut is all about reducing drag. Removing the large rear wing reduces drag and downforce, the latter of which was shaved from 1400 kg to a measly 150 kg. Those two rear hood fins are aerodynamically enhanced to improve high-speed stability. Also, the Jesko Absolut is 85 mm longer than a standard Jesko to better tame the airflow.

Of course, breaching the speed barrier demands a powerful engine, and the Jesko Absolut has loads of power from its twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 motor, which it shares with the standard Jesko. The motor is capable of pumping out 1,280 horsepower on regular fuel and up to 1,600 horsepower on E85. Peak torque is rated at around 1,106 pound-feet.

Koenigsegg claims the new V8 engine has the lightest V8 crankshaft the world has ever seen – it only weighs 12.5 kilos courtesy of a single solid steel billet construction. This new 180-degree flat-plane crank design allows the motor to produce more power and a higher 8,500 rpm rev limit.

This brutal engine is mated to an all-new 9-speed multi-clutch Light Speed transmission (LST).

It’s the second unit to be 100-percent designed and built in-house by Koenigsegg following the Regera’s Direct Drive transmission unit. According to Koenigsegg, the LST utilizes a proprietary UPOD or Ultimate Power On Demand shift algorithm. Together with its multi-clutch design, the LST engages super-fast gear changes whether shifting up or down.

And if there’s one thing we really like about Jesko and Jesko Absolut, it’s the fact both cars have a removable hardtop roof. But in the Jesko Absolut, there’s enough space in the front boot to store the roof. Can you imagine speeding to 330 mph with the roof down?

With all the madness and technical wizardry surrounding the Jesko and Jesko Absolut, it’s easy to understand why Koenigsegg demands a $3-million price tag for each car. Only 125 Jeskos are slated for production, and it was sold out within days of its debut.