Hyundai unveils teaser images of refreshed Kona and Kona N Line

There’s a new Hyundai Kona on the horizon, and the South Korean automaker recently unveiled a set of teaser images of its newest compact crossover. But the biggest news is the arrival of a Kona N Line model, although Hyundai was still mum on specific details.

Based on the teaser images, the redesigned Kona is getting a sleeker, shark-inspired fascia. It also comes with new daytime running lamps and a front skid plate to fortify its tougher appearance. Meanwhile, new front bumpers offer the new Kona a wider stance, and we can’t wait to see the entire package as the new Kona officially debuts in the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime, the Kona N Line receives a more aero-specific bumper design with corner fins and lean crease lines. It also receives a lower-set air intake for effective engine cooling. We have no word yet on engine choices, but the Kona N Line might receive the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the Elantra N Line, although nothing is official at this point.

What is clear, though, is the Kona N Line will receive a more powerful and torquier engine. The standard Kona has a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-banger with 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, while higher trim models receive a turbocharged 1.6-liter mill offering 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The larger engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission while the blown mill has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

We reckon front-wheel-drive remains standard while all-wheel-drive is still optional across the range. We’ll know more about the newest Hyundai Kona and Kona N Line soon.