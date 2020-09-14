Google Pixel event promises new devices for the long winter at home

Google sent invitations to an event that’ll take place this month with several new device reveals promised. Google’s invite suggested that we’ll see a brand new Chromecast device. Google suggested we’ll see a new smart speaker (unnamed as yet!) Now’s also the time to see some new Google Pixel phones – of course!

During this event, we’ll see a set of devices that’ll bring Google into the future with wireless media transmission and the latest in wireless data for smartphones – that means 5G. Google suggested with this event that “your couch is the best seat in the house,” meaning they’ll likely focus on the fact that you’re going to have to hunker down this winter, more than we’ve ever hunkered before.

A new Chromecast device that’ll likely be a stand-alone sort of beast. In the past, Chromecast has always been either built-in to devices that cost a whole lot of money, or they’ve had relatively limited functionality. With this latest update, we’ll likely see a device that’s shockingly inexpensive and ideally placed for release in the 2020 holiday season.

The latest Smart Speaker from Google will likely provide a new “ideal” device with respect to features and price. Google’s already got a whole bunch of devices in the smart home area, so it’ll be interesting to see what else they’ve got up their sleeve.

The next Google Pixel devices will likely be the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G. They probably will not be particularly mind-blowingly different from what’s been released before, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Google Pixel devices work, and they work well. This newest round will be more powerful and will connect to 5G data.

The Google Pixel event will take place on September 30, 2020. The event is called “Launch Night In”, and it’ll take place at 11AM PT. Per Google, “yeah, it’s happening during the day. But what is time anyway?” This event will be entirely virtual, so we’ll all get to watch it together!