Pixel 5 and 4a 5G dates and prices leak

It has been a crazy year so far and it’s even crazier when Google’s Pixel phones are to be taken into account. The Pixel 4a launched belatedly, though it did enjoy a good amount of positive reviews, and the next premium Google phone seems to be a bit of a puzzle. It may still launch within the same timeframe next year but if these latest unofficial details are on the mark, consumers and fans might be raising some eyebrows on what Google’s strategy and plans for the Pixel phones truly are.

Just like the Nexus phones before them, the Google Pixel is expected to showcase the best that Android has to offer, at least from Google’s eyes. That usually means a Google-centric experience matched with high-end hardware and lots of AI-based features. That was true at least until the Pixel 4 last year as the Google Pixel 5 is expected to be a different beast.

That’s primarily because it will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G, not a high-end Snapdragon 8-series. While there’s 8GB of RAM, there’s only 128GB of storage which, of course, can’t be expanded. At least it will have a 90Hz screen refresh rate, but the 3,800 mAh battery may prove to be too modest.

A listing on Vodafone Germany reveals that the Pixel 5 should launch on September 25 with no Pixel 5 XL to be seen. That might be because there will also be a Pixel 4a 5G launched on the same day to stand-in when it comes to the larger size. That said, the larger phone is also expected to have even fewer features despite running on the same Snapdragon 765G.

Given all those details, the rumored 629 EUR ($745) price tag for the Pixel 5 might sound a bit too much, considering a more powerful Pixel 4 costs lower, sans 5G. It does make the Pixel 4a 5G’s 499 EUR ($590) look more practical if you’re willing to accept some compromises in the materials used, screen refresh rate, and size.