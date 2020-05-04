Ford Performance Kit for Mustang GT provides Bullitt power for less

Ford Performance is getting its hands dirty on specific performance upgrades for the Mustang GT. Not too long ago, Ford Performance gave the Ranger compact pickup a mild power boost. And now, the Mustang GT is receiving the same treatment with a new Ford Performance calibration kit.

The upgrade starts at $1,275 before installation. For the money, your Mustang GT receives a non-restrictive cold air intake and a larger 87mm throttle body lifted directly from the Mustang Bullitt. But the star of the show is the Pro Cal 4 software recalibration kit. It ups the V8 motor’s output to 479 horsepower and 448 pound-feet of torque using premium fuel, which is 19 more horsepower and 18 more torques than in a standard Mustang GT.

Recalibrating the ECU software also includes improved shift mappings for the standard 10-speed automatic. You also get better throttle response and faster acceleration. And since we’re talking about a genuine Ford Performance package, the upgrades are backed by a standard three-year/36,000-mile warranty provided the upgrades are installed by a certified Ford dealer or technician.

In our opinion, this is an easy and affordable way to give your Mustang GT near-Bullitt levels of power and acceleration. Mind you, a 2020 Mustang Bullitt starts at around $48,000 and has a 480-horsepower version of the standard V8. It also receives similar features as the GT version except for special wheels and bespoke paint options.

Meanwhile, a base Mustang GT fastback starts at around $36,000. After adding $1,275 for the Ford Performance Kit, you get a 479-horsepower motor for less than $38k all in. Not bad, right?

What’s more, this Ford Performance kit is suitable to both automatic and manual variants of the 2018-2020 Mustang GT. All Ford Performance calibrations are 50-state legal (including California) and are CARB-certified for clean performance.