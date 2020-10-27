Ford and Filson created this Bronco Wildland Fire Rig concept for the National Forest Foundation

The year 2020 will end as the most devastating fire season in U.S. history, and it couldn’t end soon enough. American automaker Ford and rugged outdoor outfitter Filson has collaborated in creating the Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept along with limited-edition Bronco + Filson outdoor gears. Ford and Filson are raising funds for the National Forest Foundation in support of local, state, and federal wildland firefighters.

“Ford and Filson share a unique history of helping protect our nation’s wildfire crews for more than a century and helping them access rugged areas of forests,” said Dave Rivers, Bronco marketing manager. “Today, we’re combining those strengths to support those who protect our natural resources as well as helping preserve our nation’s forests for future generations.”

Ford also launched the Bronco Wild Fund last week, and the carmaker has pledged to donate two new Bronco four-door SUVs in support of the National Forest Foundation’s reforestation programs. Of course, both vehicles will be modeled after the Bronco Wildland Fire Rig concept, a vehicle of which is inspired by vintage Broncos of the U.S. Forest Fire Service.

The Ford Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept is based on a production four-door Bronco SUV kitted with the Sasquatch Package. It features a bold array of off-road accessories including a bold, new interior design crafted from rugged Filson fabrics. This includes quilted black leather upholstery, durable otter green duck canvass interior trimmings, a fireproof ripstop nylon top and rear cargo area divider, and Cerakote ceramic-coated wheels for long-term protection against rust and corrosion.

“Our resilient materials and innovative product designs are the perfect complement for the rugged Bronco SUV, and honor wildland firefighters who risk it all to protect our forests and natural resources,” said Doug Thielen, director of marketing at Filson. “The Filson and Bronco collaboration was a natural fit, given the deep histories both brands have with the U.S. Forest Service dating back to the midcentury, when crews relied on the Filson Cruiser jackets and first-generation Broncos to reach remote terrain and protect them in harsh conditions.”

The Bronco + Filson Wildland concept is finished in the original Forest Service Green paint of the U.S. Forest fire Service’s first-gen Bronco SUVs. The concept is outfitted with a WARN 10-inch winch, a bespoke heavy-duty roof rack, and a Rigid LED light bar.

And since this concept is meant to tackle forest fires, it comes standard with a plethora of firefighting equipment including a Pulaski shovel, a STIHL chainsaw, a Sure Seal drip torch, a Hannay Reels fire hose reel, and a high-pressure water pump with a 50-gallon water tank among many others.

Meanwhile, you can check out the Bronco + Wilson outdoor gear collection at Filson.com.

Ford Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig Concept Gallery