Electric Chevrolet Silverado confirmed: 400+ mile range from F-150 EV rival

A new Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup is coming, with GM confirming the long-rumored rival to Ford’s upcoming all-electric F-150 EV. It’s a sign of just how close to mainstream electric vehicles are getting, with mainstays of American transportation – for both consumers and businesses – branching out beyond internal combustion options like gas and diesel.

Unsurprisingly, the Silverado EV pickup will use GM’s Ultium platform, the custom architecture it designed specifically for electric vehicles. Ultium will eventually underpin models from across GM’s portfolio, though the Silverado EV will be the brand’s first to use the platform.

“The Chevrolet Silverado electric full-size pickup is designed from the ground up to be an EV, harnessing the best of the Ultium Platform and Silverado’s proven capability,” Chevrolet said today. “The electric Silverado will offer customers a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge.”

“Retail and fleet versions will offer customers a variety of options and are expected to be in high demand,” the automaker added.

Production of the electric Silverado pickup will take place at the automaker’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan. Renamed in October last year to reflect its new, electric-only future, the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center is currently undergoing a complete refit. Once it opens, GM has said, it’s expected to create more than 2,200 jobs. The facility will also use stormwater collection for its cooling towers and fire suppression system, and feature a 16.5 acre wildlife habitat.

The Silverado EV won’t be alone there with the butterflies and wild turkeys, mind. GM also confirmed today that the 2022 GMC Hummer EV SUV – announced earlier this week – will also be produced at Factory ZERO. The previously-revealed Hummer EV pickup, and the Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle that GM is building for Cruise, will also be made at the plant.

Production of the GMC Hummer EV pickup is scheduled to begin later in 2021. It’ll be offered with as many as three electric motors, for all-wheel drive and the potential of 0-60 mph in as little as 3.5 seconds.

Chevrolet has not shared any specifications for the electric Silverado. Still, as we’ve seen from other electric pickup plans – both from established heavyweights like Ford, and startups such as Rivian – there are plenty of reasons why an EV platform makes sense. In addition to plenty of torque, there’s also the potential to use the EV’s battery as a huge mobile power supply, replacing traditional gas generators and running tools, equipment, and other hardware from its outlets.

Chevrolet currently offers GM’s only all-electric model in the US, in the shape of the Bolt EV. That will be replaced, imminently, with the refreshed 2022 Bolt EV and the 2022 Bolt EUV crossover, though both use the same architecture as their predecessor rather than the newer – but more expensive – Ultium platform.