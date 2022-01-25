EA and Respawn announce three new Star Wars games, including Fallen Order follow-up

In the years leading up to Disney’s revival of the Lucasfilm Games brand, Electronic Arts was the sole license holder for Star Wars video games. While Star Wars may be spreading to other developers like Ubisoft and Quantic Dream, Electronic Arts isn’t finished with the license yet. In fact, it’s nowhere near finished, as Electronic Arts announced today that three new Star Wars games are in development at Respawn Entertainment.

Respawn Entertainment/EA

A new Star Wars Jedi game in the works

One of the games confirmed in today’s announcement from EA includes the next game in the Star Wars Jedi series. While most of us probably already assumed a follow-up to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was in the works, it’s nice to have this confirmation. We’re tempted to assume this is a direct sequel to Fallen Order, but the press release from EA stops short of confirming that, calling it only the “next game” in the series.

Stig Asmussen, who served as game director for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game, will take up that role once more on this new title. Vince Zampella will oversee all three of Respawn’s projects, so it sounds like he’ll have his hands full. Sadly, details about this next game were non-existent in today’s announcement, so we don’t have any story details or release date information to share with you at the time of this writing.

FPS and strategy games on the way, too

Aside from the next Star Wars Jedi game, Respawn will also be working on a new FPS Star Wars title and a new Star Wars strategy game. The FPS will be directed by Peter Hirschmann, but in keeping with the theme of the day, no details about the content of the game were revealed.

The strategy game is a little more intriguing because Respawn will only be acting as producer on the title. Development will be handled by Bit Reactor, which is a freshly-launched studio led by Greg Foertsch. Foertsch previously served as Art Director on XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2, but it’s unknown if this Star Wars strategy game will offer gameplay similar to the XCOM series.

Electronic Arts confirmed today that all of these games are already in development, though given that its press release was short on details, we’re guessing that all of them are in the early stages. It should be noted that Respawn is hiring for these projects, so if you’re a developer, artist, or designer, it may not be a bad idea to give Respawn’s careers page a look.

This is an exciting time for fans of Star Wars video games, because there are a ton of new titles on the way. Not only do we have these three games from Electronic Arts, but there’s also a remake of Knights of the Old Republic in the works at Aspyr and a game called Star Wars Eclipse in development at Quantic Dream.

On top of all that, Ubisoft is working on an open-world Star Wars game of its own, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is approaching release after years of development. We’ll let you know when EA shares more about these new Star Wars titles, so stay tuned.