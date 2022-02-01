Dartz Motorz welcomes the Lunar New Year with an orange armored SUV

We can’t blame you if you haven’t heard of Dartz Motorz before. The Latvian automaker and tuning house has been creating the world’s most opulent bulletproof conveyances for “billionaires, tzars, superstars, generals, and the dictator since 1869,” said Dartz at its official website. As to who the dictator Dartz is referring to, we don’t know.

Dartz Motorz



What we do know is Dartz Motorz’s latest creation, aptly called the Dartz Prombron Black Alligator MMXX Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition, probably has the longest automotive nomenclature in the world. It also commemorates the Lunar New Year and welcomes the Year of the Water Tiger by wearing orange paint, and rightfully so: Chinese geomancers say orange brings luck and abundance this 2022.

Now, the Black Alligator’s been around for a while. All Black Alligators start with a Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, but the MMXX Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition begins with a more opulent (and more expensive) Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

Yes, the Dartz Prombron is essentially an armored GLS 600 wearing some military-grade, bulletproof body panels. Unlike armored conversions of yore that weigh more than a mountain, Dartz claims their new armor keeps the weight down while remaining tough enough to stop bullets in their tracks. What’s more impressive is the Lunar Edition weighs just as much like a stock Maybach GLS 600 despite its protective, Ironman-inspired body cladding.

Other quirky features include eight exhaust tips (one for each cylinder), surround-view cameras, hidden door handles with an electric shock feature, electrochromic windows, and an optional interior laden with gold or diamonds. Furthermore, you can cover the interior with an alligator, shark, or stingray upholstery. The first Prombron unveiled in 2009 drew controversy for offering upholstered leather derived from the foreskins of whale penises. No kidding.

Under the hood is a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 gas engine with EQ Boost mild-hybrid assist technology, pumping out 550 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. If you need more power (of course you do), Dartz Motorz offers an engine tuning package that adds 100, 200, or 300 more horsepower.

The standard kit includes an exclusive Anti-Paparazzi Pack that throws in deafening sirens and laser lightbars to scare away your camera-happy mob. Pricing remains a mystery, but a stock Dartz Promborn starts at a bewildering $1.2-million before options.