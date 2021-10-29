Cyberpunk 2077 delays updates, fixes, DLC roadmap to 2022

Shortly after Cyberpunk 2077 released and fans expressed their discontent with the game, CD Projekt Red committed to fixing its various issues. When it made this commitment, it shared a roadmap that detailed its plans for updates, DLC, and the next-gen upgrades for 2021 and beyond. Today, however, we’re learning that the remainder of the roadmap for 2021 has been delayed into 2022, suggesting Cyberpunk 2077 won’t get any more major updates for the rest of the year.

Earlier today, CD Projekt Red updated the original post containing the roadmap and the FAQ regarding the state of Cyberpunk 2077. The new roadmap says that more updates, improvements, and DLCs will be coming in 2022 and states explicitly that the next-gen console update will be landing at some point in Q1. You can check out the updated roadmap below.

Unfortunately, the new roadmap shows patch 1.31 as the final release for 2021. Patch 1.31 went live back in September as a follow-up to the much larger 1.3 update. According to this roadmap, patch 1.31 is the last significant update we’re getting this year.

That doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be any more updates for Cyberpunk 2077 this year, but it does suggest that any other updates coming down the pipeline will likely be smaller in scope. Of course, we already knew some of the information contained within this new roadmap, as CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that the next-gen updates for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 had been delayed into next year.

The big question is whether or not we’ll see any more major patches beyond 1.3 at all. Late last year, when Cyberpunk 2077 was still fresh out of the gate and fans were voicing their opinions, CD Projekt Red said that most of the changes for the console version would come in two big patches. Presumably, the company was talking about updates 1.1 and 1.2 there. With updates 1.3 and 1.31, we’ve moved well beyond those first two patches, so it’s entirely possible that CD Projekt Red isn’t planning any other major patches at all.

Assuming that’s the case, we’ll likely see bug fixes ship in smaller (hopefully more frequent) updates. We’ll just have to see what CD Projekt Red announces in the new year. We’ll let you know when those announcements are made, so stay tuned for more.