Cyberpunk 2077 console fixes are coming

By now, it’s pretty clear that Cyberpunk 2077 has some major issues on last-gen consoles. The game’s poor performance has been well-documented on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and while playing on a next-gen console like Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 can vastly improve the experience, neither console is particularly easy to find. That means many console players are stuck with a poorly optimized game for the moment, but thankfully, improvements are on the way.

That’s according to Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red, which issued a statement about the console versions of the game today. “First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase,” the statement begins. “We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

Following that apology, CD Projekt Red says that it will focus on fixing bugs, crashes, and improving the overall experience of playing Cyberpunk on a console. “The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next 7 days,” CD Projekt RED continued. “Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready.”

Once we’re through the holidays, CD Projekt Red says that it will roll out two new patches, with the first coming around the bend in January and the second landing in February. “Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles,” the studio said, noting that while these updates “won’t make the game on last-gen look it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console,” it will get the game “closer to that experience than it is now.”

Beyond announcing the patches today, CD Projekt Red also said that it wants everyone who purchased the game to be happy with that purchase, telling users who are disappointed that they have the option of refunding their purchases. For digital copies, players can go through PSN or the Xbox Store to get a refund, while those who have a physical copy are instructed to first try to get a refund from the store they purchased it from. If that fails, those players are told to reach out to CD Projekt Red in the email listed in the statement above before December 21st, 2020.

The statement ends with a postscript notice saying that PC players can also look forward to updates and fixes improving the game. So, it looks like CD Projekt Red is committed to fixing the console version of the game, but that clearly isn’t going to happen overnight as the company’s update roadmap takes us into February. As we wait for those updates to arrive, consoles players might be best off just sitting on their copies instead of trying to play, especially if they’re experiencing the major issues that some others are.