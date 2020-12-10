Cyberpunk 2077 on base PS4 / Xbox One is basically unplayable

If you’re going to buy and play Cyberpunk 2077 on a gaming console, you might want to wait. Early gameplay videos and screenshots of the game on base Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles show the title functioning… but barely playable. If you’re looking at the game on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S or a PlayStation 5, things seem a bit better.
First let’s take a peek at a demonstration of Cyberpunk 2077 on a PlayStation 4 with the earliest version of the game’s day-1 patch in play. This was posted on December 9, 2020 – so it’s CERTAINLY going to have some issues that can be fixed. But still – this isn’t great.
Next, let’s take a peek at a comparison between a 2018 gameplay demo and PlayStation 4 fat / Xbox One gameplay. This doesn’t… look a whole lot better.
A longer look at Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on Xbox Series X, Series S, One S, PS5, and Playstation 4 can be seen in the video below. This video from Resero really shows what a big difference there is between the truly DIFFERENT versions of this game that exist right now.
As noted by Gene Park, games reporter for the Washington Post, Xbox Series S works with the version of the game that’d otherwise be delivered to the Xbox One S. One would hope this would be rectified before the official Xbox Series X/S versions are “released” in the near future.
Significant bugs have appeared with the Xbox One S version of the game already – and it’s not out of the question to expect the same is true of the PlayStation 4 iteration for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – though we HOPE the differences won’t be so pronounced.
Per the Eurogamer / Digital Foundry early report, “there is a significant divide between the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 and the console versions.” It’s the “SIGNIFICANT” bit that we’re interested in. There will ALWAYS be a difference between PC versions and console versions, but for a major title like this, said differences shouldn’t be so massive.
Gameplay with the PC version and the Stadia version of the game have been DECENT, or at least PLAYABLE so far. Take a peek at our reasons why Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia might be your best bet and check the list.