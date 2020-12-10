Cyberpunk 2077 on base PS4 / Xbox One is basically unplayable

If you’re going to buy and play Cyberpunk 2077 on a gaming console, you might want to wait. Early gameplay videos and screenshots of the game on base Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles show the title functioning… but barely playable. If you’re looking at the game on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S or a PlayStation 5, things seem a bit better.

First let’s take a peek at a demonstration of Cyberpunk 2077 on a PlayStation 4 with the earliest version of the game’s day-1 patch in play. This was posted on December 9, 2020 – so it’s CERTAINLY going to have some issues that can be fixed. But still – this isn’t great.

This is Cyberpunk 2077 – PS4 version 1.00. Resolution is literally below 720p and the game takes 20 seconds to load in textures. Inexcusable. Unfathomable. Unplayable. pic.twitter.com/AZ2OPTnkdL — Michael Does Life (@MichaelDoesLife) December 9, 2020

Next, let’s take a peek at a comparison between a 2018 gameplay demo and PlayStation 4 fat / Xbox One gameplay. This doesn’t… look a whole lot better.

A longer look at Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on Xbox Series X, Series S, One S, PS5, and Playstation 4 can be seen in the video below. This video from Resero really shows what a big difference there is between the truly DIFFERENT versions of this game that exist right now.

As noted by Gene Park, games reporter for the Washington Post, Xbox Series S works with the version of the game that’d otherwise be delivered to the Xbox One S. One would hope this would be rectified before the official Xbox Series X/S versions are “released” in the near future.

RIP to Xbox Series S owners. You pay $300 for a next gen equivalent machine but it’s going to play the worst version of Cyberpunk for now. Series S plays back compat versions of One S titles, not the enhanced One X version. Comes with all the worst bugs https://t.co/YfXza3Kboc — GenePu̶̗͇͆ń̵̲́͜k 2077 (@GenePark) December 10, 2020

Significant bugs have appeared with the Xbox One S version of the game already – and it’s not out of the question to expect the same is true of the PlayStation 4 iteration for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – though we HOPE the differences won’t be so pronounced.

Per the Eurogamer / Digital Foundry early report, “there is a significant divide between the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 and the console versions.” It’s the “SIGNIFICANT” bit that we’re interested in. There will ALWAYS be a difference between PC versions and console versions, but for a major title like this, said differences shouldn’t be so massive.

Damn, Cyberpunk 2077 on base PS4 and Xbox One looks great pic.twitter.com/TCaUkDJGDc — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 10, 2020

Gameplay with the PC version and the Stadia version of the game have been DECENT, or at least PLAYABLE so far. Take a peek at our reasons why Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia might be your best bet and check the list.