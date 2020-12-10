Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia might be your best bet – here’s why

By now, you’ve probably already purchased Cyberpunk 2077, and have likely spent all night customizing your character. If you’re one of the few who remains interested in the game but haven’t pulled the trigger on a purchase, today we’re looking at a few reasons why Google’s Stadia option might be the best version of your near-future reality. This is the cloud-based gaming future, and it means ZERO wait time.

No loading

The game Cyberpunk 2077 is massive. Gigabytes of downloads and day-0, day-1 patches, etcetera. With Cyberpunk 2077 on Google Stadia, there are no downloads, there is no waiting line. Cyberpunk 2077 with Google Stadia started at 4PM PT, December 9, 2020, right out the gate.

The Platform Choice

The price for Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia is still $59.99. If you’re hesitant about the idea that you won’t own a physical copy of the game – there’s nothing that can be done for you at this point. You’re going to buy a disk, or your going to get the digital version. This is the point in your life where you’ve got to decide who you trust on digital downloads, cloud gaming, and the future.

If you buy the game on a platform – Steam, Stadia, Epic Games, you’ve got to trust that that platform will remain up and running into the future. If one of these platforms ceases to exist in the future, you lose all the games you’ve got on that platform.

Purchase Bonus

If you’ve never used Stadia before, and you sign up on Stadia.com right now, you’ll get $10 off your first purchase. If you buy Cyberpunk 2077 before December 18, 2020, you’ll get a “free” Stadia Premiere Edition pack. That means you get a Stadia Controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra shipped to your house so you can play games on whatever screen you want, so long as that screen has an HDMI port.

Why not – Internet connection

More important than on any other platform, it’s important here that you have a steady internet connection. We’ve got 127 Mbps download speed right about now, and Cyberpunk 2077 works like a dream on Stadia. If your internet is significantly crappier than this, you might want to consider downloading the game elsewhere.