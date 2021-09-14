Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.31 now live: Here’s what it changes

Last month, CD Projekt Red shipped update 1.3 for Cyberpunk 2077. The update delivered a ton of changes with a set of patch notes that felt neverending, but it seems there were some bugs and other issues that evaded CD Projekt Red. Some of those lingering issues are being quashed in update 1.31, which is arriving today for console and PC.

This time around, the patch notes are notably shorter than they were for update 1.3. Instead of a set of seemingly endless patch notes that list hundreds upon hundreds of fixes, the documentation for Cyberpunk 2077‘s version 1.31 update is quite a bit shorter. There don’t appear to be any massive changes or additions with this update, but there are some fixes worth talking about.

For instance, CD Projekt Red has “fixed an issue where weapon reload speed perks slowed down reload time,” which sounds like a frustrating bug to face in-game. In addition, the stealth detection of enemies you encounter is now adjusted based on game difficulty too, so if you’re playing on harder difficulties, expect to come up against enemies who can detect you easier.

In this update, CD Projekt Red has fixed a few issues related to quests and the open world. Specifically, the quests that have been changed and updated include Disasterpiece, These Boots Are Made for Walkin’, Beat on the Brat, With a Little Help from My Friends, and The Nomad, so if you were having problems with any of those, be sure to check the full patch notes for more on their associated fixes.

Add to that several visual, UI, and miscellaneous fixes, and we’ve got an update on our hands. CD Projekt Red also says that it has optimized GPU memory in the PlayStation version, so hopefully, that helps the game run smoother. You can check out the full patch notes over on the Cyberpunk 2077 website, but otherwise, version 1.31 is live and ready for download on PC, consoles, and Stadia now.