Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions delayed

It looks like fans of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are going to be waiting a bit longer for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of those games. While both next-gen versions were slated to release at some point later this year, now both will miss those release windows. Instead of launching this year, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that both games will be arriving in 2022.

CD Projekt Red announced both delays in a brief statement to Twitter today. “We have an important update regarding next generation updates of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for consoles and PC,” the statement reads. “Based on recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both games, we have decided to postpone their releases until 2022.”

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

The publisher went on to say that it’s currently targeting the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 for release in the first quarter of 2022, while the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 will follow behind it sometime in the second quarter of 2022. “Apologies for the extended wait, but we want to make it right,” CD Projekt Red added.

The decision to delay the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 to “make it right” will probably be okay with a lot of Cyberpunk fans, as that game was widely considered to be unfinished on its release. CD Projekt’s post-release schedule for Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to some extent thanks to a security breach the publisher suffered earlier in the year.

So, even though we don’t have a precise release date for either of these games, it looks like we’re waiting at least a few months for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. We’ll let you know when CD Projekt Red announces new details, so stay tuned.