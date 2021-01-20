Chevrolet teams up with Walt Disney World to unveil 2021 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV

Chevrolet is teaming up with Walt Disney World to unveil the American carmaker’s newest all-electric vehicles this Valentine’s day: The next-gen Bolt EV and all-new Bolt EUV. Since last week, Chevy’s been busy releasing teaser images of its newest electric vehicles, particularly the Bolt EUV at CES 2021. While the Bolt EV remains a compact hatchback, the Bolt EUV is a crossover featuring Cadillac’s Super Cruise autonomous driving technology.

However, we’re not entirely sure about Disney’s role in the big unveil. Apart from the video announcement showing Tinker Bell riding in the back of the all-new Bolt EUV (as she unleashes some old-school magic to bring light upon an otherwise dim-lit neighborhood), Chevy has yet to confirm the details behind its newest partnership.

Near the end of the video, Chevy was kind enough to reveal a short glance of the Bolt EUV’s rear lights and tailgate. From a design perspective, the Bolt EUV will have a taller profile than the Bolt hatchback. It also has a dramatically rising window line to form a coupe’s silhouette despite having four proper doors and a rear liftgate.

Unlike Cadillac’s Celestiq all-electric luxury CUV, both the new Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are underpinned by the same BEV2 electric platform as the previous-generation Bolt EV. With the same core architecture, we’re expecting the new Bolt EV to have similar range numbers as the next-gen model, rated by the EPA at around 259 miles.

Interestingly, the all-new Bolt EUV is the first Chevy vehicle to receive Super Cruise, an autonomous driving system that utilizes data from the vehicle’s adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a driver attention camera. On a similar note, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade has an enhanced Super Cruise version that automatically allows the vehicle to change lanes.

We’ll know more about the 2021 Chevy Bolt EUV and new Bolt EV hatchback after its highly-anticipated reveal this February 14, 2021, Valentine’s Day. Until then, we’re expecting a fairy-tale event.