Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV is debuting on August 6

We have some good news for Cadillac fans. The carmaker’s electric offensive begins soon as the Lyriq all-electric SUV is set to debut on August 6. General Motors had to push back the official reveal of both the Lyriq and all-new Hummer EV in the face of a growing pandemic last May, but the long wait is finally over.

The Lyriq EV is Cadillac’s first electric SUV and is the first GM vehicle to benefit from the company’s new Ultium battery platform. Developed in conjunction with LG Chem, the goal is to develop scalable platforms and battery packs while reducing cost. Cadillac released a teaser video of the Lyriq, affording us a glimpse of what to expect from Cadillac’s bold and electrified future.

According to Cadillac, the Lyriq ‘marks the beginning of a new chapter for the brand, one that is all-electric and redefines the boundaries and limits of mobility and connectivity.’ The Lyriq will have two rows of seats and will join the Audi e-tron SUV and Mercedes-Benz EQC in the electric premium SUV segment.

As such, the Lyriq will be equipped with all the modern niceties of a true luxury SUV. This includes a high-resolution curved OLED infotainment screen, a premium AKG audio system, and Cadillac’s innovative Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance. Details are scarce at the moment, but we reckon the Lyriq might come with two electric motors and a 100 kWh battery pack.

GM’s BEV3 architecture allows for various motor and battery configurations, with the largest being a 200 kWh battery pack which Cadillac claims is good for up to 400+ miles of range. The Ultium battery pack features large, pouch-style cells that can be stacked horizontally or vertically. Also, the batteries are engineered to support Level 2 and DC fast charging.

So, that’s it. Mark your calendar on August 6 to see what Cadillac has in store for its newest electric vehicle. No word yet on pricing, but we’re expecting the new Lyirq to start at around $73,000.