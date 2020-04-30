Bollinger introduces Class-3 B2 Chassis Cab for commercial applications

Detroit-based automaker Bollinger is introducing plans to build and sell its all-electric B2 Chassis Cab (B2CC) truck platform for commercial applications. According to Bollinger, the B2CC is available in a full cab and cutaway-cab variant. The platform is flexible enough to accommodate various wheelbase lengths and is built on top of Bollinger’s E-Chassis four-wheel-drive platform.

“Commercial fleets will be able to reduce their overall cost of operation while buying a truck designed, engineered, and built in the USA,” said Robert Bollinger, CEO of Bollinger Motors. “The Bollinger B2 Chassis Cab’s unique features – including the 5,000-lb. payload and large energy source to power tools – make it perfect for businesses, small and large.”

Bollinger is best known for its all-electric B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck. The company claims the B1 and B2 are the world’s first all-electric off-road and on-road trucks, and both vehicles are making no pretensions of its rugged DNA. The B1 SUV and B2 truck are riding on the same E-Chassis architecture of which Bollinger boasts is the world’s first and only Class 3 electric platform.

“The B2 Chassis Cab or B2CC is an ideal option for municipalities, park services, emergency response vehicles, airports, construction, landscaping, electricians, plumbers, security, non-tactical military applications, and more,” added Bollinger.

As expected, the B2 Chassis Cab has similar features to its base E-Chassis donor. Besides having the option of a two-door or four-door cab configuration, the B2CC can be equipped with up to a 120 kWh battery pack, dual electric motors, and an effective all-wheel drivetrain for genuine off-road capabilities.

In the Bollinger B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck, those two electric motors are good for a combined output of 614 horsepower and 668 pound-feet of torque. And even though the B1 weighs around 10,000 lbs., it can still accelerate like a frightened cat. How about 0 to 60 mph in 4.5-seconds? However, the top speed is limited to 100 mph.

Bollinger’s B2 Chassis Cab is also equipped with independent front and rear suspension, portal gear hubs, complete power system controls, an integrated thermal management system, hydraulic power steering, and hydro-pneumatic self-leveling suspension. Bollinger has yet to reveal the estimated driving range, but we reckon 200 miles is generous given a massive 120 kWh battery pack.

Production of the B1 SUV and B2 electric pickup truck is slated to commence at Bollinger’s plant in Ferndale, Michigan by mid-2020, although slight manufacturing delays are expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the B2 Chassis Cab will be available to commercial outfitters in late 2021.

Pricing for the Bollinger B2 Chassis Cab will be announced at a later date. On the other hand, the B1 SUV and B2 truck is expected to start around $125,000.