Bollinger awarded U.S. patents for ingenious Passthrough and Frunkgate

Not too long ago, Bollinger CEO Robert Bollinger made a bold statement regarding the Detroit-based EV maker’s B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck. “Our vision is to reinvent trucks, not just electrify them,” said Bollinger. And just recently, Bollinger was awarded U.S. patents of the Passthrough and Frunkgate features on both the B1 and B2.

“It’s a simple idea, but it transforms the truck,” added Bollinger. Simply put, the Frunkgate is like a conventional tailgate like in a pickup truck. However, Bollinger’s Frunkgate is located on the front of the B1 and B2.

The frunkgate folds completely flat and can double as a workstation. Now, the frunk or front trunk offers 8.6 cubic feet (244 liters) of storage space. But behind the frunk is a passthrough. This allows passengers to gain access to the frunk from inside the vehicle.

Moreover, the passthrough allows for longer items to be stored between the front and rear seats, across the rear cabin, and towards the tailgate. The result of all this is unparalleled versatility in carrying ladders, lumber, poles – you name it. Ordinary pickup trucks are usually equipped with a 1.8 to 2.4-meter bed. But in the Bollinger B1 and B2, it essentially has a 4.9-meter long passthrough bed, which is unprecedented in the industry.

And since competing in the burgeoning EV space relies on crafting up marvel ideas to garner attention, this ingenious Passthrough and Frunkgate feature in the Bollinger B1 and B2 certainly caught our fancy. “It was time we did something new,” added Bollinger. “I just wanted to build the best truck without compromise.”

At its core, the Bollinger B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck are Class 3 work vehicles competing with stalwarts and newcomers like Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Rivian, and even Tesla. Besides having a unique passthrough bed, the Bollingers have removable doors and roof panels like a Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator. It’s equipped with a large 120 kWh battery pack to power tools, accessories, and gadgets via a bevy of 30-amp electrical outlets in the frunk.

Both the Bollinger B1 and B2 have dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. According to Bollinger, those two motors churn out 614 horsepower and 668 pound-feet of torque. The B2 rushes to 60 mph in 4.5-seconds and has a top speed of 100 mph. The expected EPA range is around 200 miles for both the B1 and B2. With this much power and heft, both vehicles have a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and a 5,000-pound payload.

With new patents for the Passthrough and Frunkgate feature, it seems Bollinger is on the right track in producing highly-desirable and versatile Class 3 work vehicles. Our only gripe is the base price. Both the B1 and B2 starts at $125,000 each.