Boba Fett’s ship name changed from Slave-1 officially

This week the folks at Marvel and Disney and whomever else is in charge of this sort of business made the name change official for Boba Fett’s ship. Earlier this year, LEGO detailed a new set of bricks that’d make what they might’ve earlier called Slave-1. That was the official name for Boba Fett’s ship in earlier LEGO sets, and the name of the ship almost anywhere else it was required – books, comics, and so forth. The LEGO set was called Boba Fett’s Starship. Now it has a new name.

The new name comes from a canonical comic book release from Marvel. This comic is called Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Jabba the Hutt #1. This comic is one of an array of similar comic books all taking part in a “War of the Bounty Hunters” event. This event takes place after The Empire Strikes Back and before Return of the Jedi.

SEE TOO: Boba Fett’s Ship name change got you down? Check the past

In the story, Boba Fett effectively lost possession of Han Solo (frozen in carbonite). Solo was stolen by Crimson Dawn – the gangster crew you might remember from the Star Wars movie SOLO. It is during this period that the comics assert the names of the ships of each of the main hero Bounty Hunters. These are the hunters we see in The Empire Strikes Back aboard a star destroyer being given a bounty by Darth Vader.

Boba Fett appears on a “Behold the Vehicles of War” poster / variant cover for a War of the Bounty Hunters comic with his ship. The ship’s name and specifications appear written in Aerebesh, aka Galactic Basic. These letters are basically 1:1 code in English and can be translated with relative ease, just like the Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 6 chain code shown on Boba Fett’s wrist.

This cover shows the name of Boba Fett’s ship: Firespray. The name very, very likely originates from the canonical model/class of the ship: Kuat Systems Engineering Firespray-31-class Patrol and Attack Craft. Now it’s called Firespray. Sound good to you?