Mandalorian S2E6 Boba Fett chain code translated – What does it all mean?

In The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 6, we got a look at a “chain code” that needed translating. If you understood Mandalorian script, you might’ve understood what the code meant – but if you DIDN’T, you might be wondering what was going on. After this sentence, take heed: This is your one and only SPOILER ALERT.

The father and the son

“I’m a simple man making his way through the galaxy, like my father before me.” That’s a double-call-back to lines spoken by Jango Fett and Luke Skywalker. Jango said basically the same thing as the first half of that statement to Obi-Wan when explaining what he was doing at the cloning facility on Kamino.

When speaking to The Emperor in the throne room of the second Death Star, Luke Skywalker said “I am a Jedi, like my father before me.” Where Luke’s assertion was about being a good person, Boba Fett suggests that he’s a wild card. He’s like DJ, the character played by Benicio Del Toro in The Last Jedi. That’s D.J., Live Free, Don’t Join.

The chain code, translated

Like any good blockchain-backed cryptocurrency, Boba Fett sported proof that the armor was his, and that he was who he claimed. Fett lifted his arm aloft, displaying a holographic code reading for the viewer.

While we spent a bit of time attempting to translate this set of characters, we were beaten to the punch! As you’ll see in this image created by Reddit user OrbitalSander2, as posted this morning, the translation reads thusly.

You’ll notice that the letter H and C are a bit different from the script provided by official canon sources – like The Clone Wars TV show. We can relatively easily chalk this discrepancy up to a simplification of the script. It could also be an earlier version of the script, since the armor pre-dates the Clone Wars.

Either way, as OrbitalSander2 suggests, the logical conclusion pops in the C and the R and the H. Concord Dawn is a planet that appears several times in Star Wars: Rebels, as well as one episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Who is Jaster?

The text “Mentor Jaster” is the bit that’ll lead us into mystery. The most reliable bit of still-relevant but… possibly no longer canon set of stories in the 4-part comic series Jango Fett: Open Seasons (Dark Horse, 2002).

As noted by Star Wars dot com back in the year 2014*, we see the origin of Jaster re: the Foundling Jango Fett. In that origin story, Jaster found Jango and trained Jango – one might even say he was Jango’s mentor.

*NOTE that while the Star Wars post was made in 2014, that does NOT guarantee that everything that was true then remains true today. Lucasfilm and Disney have dropped massive amounts of material into LEGENDS before – this might be that sort of situation once again.

Jaster Mereel also appeared as a name used by Boba Fett – before his story included Jango Fett. Much like many elements in the Star Wars universe, old names can be used in new context, and old characters can be refurbished and made new to make the most of the Unknown Regions into which we’re headed today.