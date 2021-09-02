BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 is a no-frills electric mini-bike

The BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 is debuting at IAA Mobility 2021 in Germany next week. Unlike other electric motorcycles from BMW Motorrad like the CE O4 urban cruiser and other concepts, the CE 02 mini-bike defines the fine line between a modern scooter and a vintage bike. BMW Motorrad’s head of vehicle design Alexander Buckan calls the concept a “skateboard on two wheels,” and we find it hard to disagree.

More than just a toy for budding teenage riders and kids, the BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 is an all-electric mobility tool for short in-city tours. “We wanted to develop an easily accessible two-wheeler for everyone who wants to be mobile and independent,” added Buckan. “You love it because it’s always there for you, and it just works – even if you occasionally don’t treat it as carefully as you might.”

With simple proportions, a compact size, a low center of gravity, and two large 15-inch disc wheels, the BMW Motorrad CE 02 is the embodiment of a good time. The purist design is a cacophony of vintage-inspired detailing with contrasting shiny and matte surfaces. It has a continuous seat that is roomy enough for two while enabling a single person to ride in numerous driving positions.

It may be small, but Concept CE 02 is big on practicality. The free space between the seat and frame has enough room to accommodate small items, while there are a pair of crossed-over, petrol-colored elastic bands to secure your stuff. Meanwhile, brackets under the batteries can store a skateboard, which also doubles as a footrest.

When it comes to concept vehicles and bikes, the devil is in the details. The BMW Motorrad CE 02 Concept has a small, black headlight with four LED lighting elements to provide ample illumination when riding at night. It also has a pair of translucent LED taillights mounted to the left and right of the rear seat for added visibility. In addition, it has a small colored screen on the handlebars to display vital stats like range and battery life.

This lightweight electric mini-bike tips the scales at 120 kg (265 lbs.), so we’re expecting modest performance from its 15-horsepower (11 kW) electric motor. BMW did not unveil the performance specs, but it did mention a top speed of around 56 mph and a driving range of 56 miles.

Furthermore, BMW came up with innovative riding equipment equipped with printed-on protection using impact-absorbing and volume forming materials. “And there are stickers, tapes, and other forms of customization that make it quite clear to everyone it belongs to you,” concluded Buckan.