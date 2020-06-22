BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition has a black and gold theme

German carmaker BMW is debuting a Golden Thunder Edition of the 8 Series. Offered across all body styles of the BMW 8 Series including the coupe, convertible, and luscious Gran Coupe four-door sedan, the Golden Thunder Edition utilizes a black and gold theme to deliver a more aggressive and sporting vibe.

Best of all, the Golden Thunder design theme is not limited to the high-end M850i xDrive trim. The package is suitable for the 840i and 840d xDrive and includes the M Sports Package as standard equipment. You can choose from either a Sapphire Black Metallic or Frozen Black paint job along with standard gold accentuation lines front to the rear apron.

What’s more, the Golden Thunder Edition includes gold 20-inch alloy wheels, a gold-finished M rear spoiler, and gold mirror caps. Meanwhile, BMW’s Individual High Gloss Shadow Line throws in a set of black brake calipers to contrast the glistening alloys. Meanwhile, the interior has a golden touch with aluminum mesh gold panels on the dashboard and center console.

Also standard in the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition are black Merino leather seats with ‘Edition Golden Thunder’ embroidery on the front headrests; an Alcantara roof liner; Golden Thunder emblems; glass switches and knobs for selected controls; and a high-end Bowers & Wilkins surround audio system.

However, BMW left the engine and drivetrain untouched. This means a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six in the 840i with 335 horsepower, 368 pound-feet of torque, and rear-wheel drive. The M850i xDrive has a standard 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 motor with 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque channeled to all four wheels. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

If you fancy some black and gold in your new 8 Series, production of the Golden Thunder Edition will commence at the Dingolfing plant beginning September 2020. The first U.S. deliveries are slated to arrive soon after. Pricing has not been announced, but the 840i Coupe has a base price of $88,895 while the 8-Series Convertible is at $98,395.