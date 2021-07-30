Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition features innovative sustainable materials

Bentley claims its newest Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition is a sneak peek into the carmaker’s vision of the future. Much like the unforgettable Bentley EXP 100 GT concept car unveiled in 2019, the Odyssean Flying Spur Hybrid is a showcase of innovative sustainable materials without compromising on style and luxury.

For instance, the cabin features a premium tweed material made from 100-percent British wool, while the wood surfaces consist of open-pore Koa veneers featuring 90-percent fewer lacquer than high-gloss appliques. Each wood panel is treated with three ultra-thin layers of clear lacquer (no more than 0.1 mm thick) to “allow the natural surface and aesthetic of the wood to be enjoyed,” added Bentley.

Meanwhile, sustainable leather upholstery is also standard, which Bentley said offers long-term durability than other cowhide materials. It also comes in many hues like Autumn, Beluga, Porpoise, Cricketball, Burnt Oak, and Brunel. Other bespoke touches include Piano Linen veneer on the center console, bespoke Odyssean Edition treadplates, deep pile carpeting, and custom D-pillar badges.

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition is riding on gorgeous 21-inch twin-spoke wheels with Pale Brodgar accents. In addition, the front and rear bumpers, headlight and taillight surround, and lower body also feature Pale Brodgar accents to add a sense of modernity and old-school luxury to the vehicle’s striking silhouette.

The hybrid system consists of a single electric motor and a small 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Under the hood remains a 2.9-liter V6 engine with twin-scroll turbochargers pumping out 410 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. It’s essentially the same plug-in-hybrid power unit in Bentley’s Bentayga Hybrid, but the Flying Spur Hybrid has more power than the former.

With an electric motor contributing an additional 134 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid has no less than 536 horsepower and up to 553 pound-feet of torque to play with, 93 more horses than in the Bentayga Hybrid. And despite its size and heft, it goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.1-seconds. The top speed is 177 mph.

You can relish in zero-emissions driving for 25 miles before the battery runs out of juice in the default all-electric driving mode. But with a fully charged battery and a full tank of gas, the Flying Spur Hybrid has a combined WLTP range of around 435 miles, possibly making it the greenest luxury car from Bentley until the automaker’s first all-electric car debuts somewhere around 2025.

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition is also available in a touring spec model with adaptive cruise control, lane assist, night vision, and a heads-up display. No word yet on pricing or production numbers, but a standard Flying Spur Hybrid starts at a little over $204,000.