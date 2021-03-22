Apple’s iMac purge continues as 21.5-inch storage options thin

There’s been something of an iMac purge happening over at Apple lately. At the beginning of the month, Apple made two configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac unavailable, and now the company has delisted those two models entirely. That, obviously, suggests that Apple has straight up discontinued the two models in question, thinning out its iMac offerings before an expected refresh later this year.

The two iMac configurations facing oblivion are the 512GB and 1TB SSD options for the 21.5-inch model. Earlier this month, Apple.com still showed those storage options on the listing for the 21.5-inch iMac, but they were grayed out and couldn’t be selected while choosing configuration options. Now, as spotted by MacRumors, Apple has removed references to those storage tiers entirely, leaving the 256GB SSD and the 1TB Fusion Drive as the only storage options.

Those aren’t the only iMac options that have recently disappeared from Apple’s website. Apple has also removed the page for the iMac Pro after it was listed as available “while supplies last” earlier this month, signaling that it has been discontinued as well.

That’s a pretty good indication that Apple is looking to refresh the iMac line at some point this year. We’re not sure when Apple plans on revealing these refreshes, but we’ve already heard a number of rumors about the new iMacs. We’ve heard, for instance, that Apple may launch a line of iMacs with colorful chassis as an apparent throwback to the various iMac G3 models we saw around the turn of the century.

Then, of course, there’s the rumor that Apple is planning to outfit these refreshed iMacs with its own in-house CPUs, which is pretty easy to believe. We’ll see what happens later this year, but by the time we close the book on 2021, there could be a new slate of colorful iMacs available through Apple’s store.