Apple Watch Series 6 newest leaked feature has Blood Oxygen focus

The next Apple Watch is in focus in today’s next batch of leaked product info. From Taiwan we’ve got a leak about Apple Watch 6, s watch that’ll reportedly come with a new blood oxygen monitoring sensor. This Apple Watch Series 6 release will be released with a big health focus, with a number of other sensors and smart monitoring features onboard.

The Apple Watch Series 6 release will quite likely focus on its ability to monitor sleeping conditions and measure the wearer’s heartbeats and pulse, atrial fibrillation, and blood oxygen levels. Per a note from DigiTimes, Apple Watch 6 “will also incorporate MEMS-based accelerometer and gyroscope, all allowing the new device to continue to lead in measurement precision among wearable devices.”

Apple Watch Series 6 will likely launch this Autumn. It’s been tipped that Apple Watch will focus on a new ability to detect panic attacks. A leak from March suggested that the next wearable will have a new Schooltime feature as well as watch face sharing.

In early March we saw blood oxygen detection in iOS with indicators for Apple Watch. It would not be a shock to find additional time dedicated to the Apple Research app and health study system when Apple Watch 6 is revealed later this year.

Apple previously revealed each new Apple Watch in September, this year things might be different. Since the iPhone won’t be released according to standard schedule, the Apple Watch will quite likely follow – pushing back weeks or months – we shall see!

The next Apple Watch will likely look very similar to its predecessors, focusing on features and functionality rather than industrial design changes to any significant degree. The Apple Watch is and has been the best-selling smartwatch in the world for several years, and isn’t likely set to change any aesthetic features for the foreseeable future.