Apple leak may help you plan your next iPad or MacBook purchase

If you’re looking to buy a new iPad or MacBook in the near future, you might want to adjust your plans. A new note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the next iPad Pro will feature a Mini-LED display, and that said device will begin production in mid-to-late April. Kuo also said that two MacBook Pro models and one MacBook Air will have Mini LED technology in the next couple of years.

If you’re looking for a MacBook and would like a device that’ll remain usable for the next few years, it’s never really a terrible time to buy a MacBook. BUT, if you’re looking for the “next wave” in Apple products, you’ll want to keep your eye on Mini LED. The first Mini LED MacBook will almost certainly be a MacBook Pro.

As noted by Apple Insider, Kuo predicts that the first two MacBook Pro models with Mini LED technology will be released inside the year 2021. Further predictions suggest that the first Mini LED MacBook Air will be released in the year 2022.

It’s increasingly likely that the next Apple event will show a new set of iPad Pro models. Leaks this week tip a pair of iPad Pro devices that’ll either be revealed in late March or early April, with a release date inside April. The smaller of the two tablets will likely retain the same sort of display as its predecessor, while the largest model will probably be the first to sport a Mini LED display panel.

Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro with 12.9-inch screen will very likely be the first Apple product with a Mini LED display. As we’ve been exploring for a few months, the new iPad Pro could be the biggest improvement and change to the iPad lineup in the last few years. It could make the iPad Pro’s battery last a whole lot longer and improve in potential brightness, too.