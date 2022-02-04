Apple Event for iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air gets leaked March 2022 date

Talk of 5G spreading further through Apple’s range continues, and now we may have a date for the company’s first big hardware vent of the year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it’s looking like Apple will probably be holding its next big event on – or at least close to – Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. Gurman does warn that, according to his sources, the date hasn’t been set in stone just yet, and it’s of course it’s possible that Apple could still encounter some additional production delays due to the state of, well, everything right now.

Chris Davies / SlashGear

Per Gurman’s sources, the event (whenever it happens) is expected to be presented online rather than as an in-person event, much like it did with 2021’s WWDC keynote that took place last June. Though as with the date itself, it hasn’t been verifiably confirmed just yet either.

What is confirmed is that Apple sold a lot of iPhones in Q4 of 2021, and Gurman isn’t along in predicting the Cupertino firm is in a good position to push for what could be a record-setting year. In March, it’s expected to publicly launch iOS 15.4, along with rumored reveals of new models for the iPhone SE and the iPad Air.

The possible new devices

Gurman’s sources are saying that the new iPhone SE, which is intended to be the company’s more affordable and accessible smartphone option, will likely have a similar look and design to its 2020 predecessor. However, it’s also expected to include 5G network compatibility, an improved camera, and a processor that will out-perform the previous model. The actual specs of the new hardware are still under wraps, of course.

The new iPad Air will be a similar story, and will also be adding 5G support and a faster (though unspecified) processor compared to previous models. And in addition to that, Gurman’s sources have also stated that Apple’s been working on a new model of Mac computer using “Apple-designed chips,” though it’s unclear if that means the new Mac would be using Apple’s M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, or something entirely new.

It’s also believed that Apple’s WWDC event for 2022 will be held in June, much like it was last year, with software update announcements expected for all of its major devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch). After that, Gurman anticipates a series of keynotes taking place throughout the fall to reveal or even launch the iPhone 14, new Macbooks, new Apple Watches, and new AirPods.