Abarth 695 Esseesse has a potent combination of speed and vintage styling

We all know Stellantis discontinued the Fiat 500 Abarth in the USA starting last year, so it pains us to see the debut of Abarth’s limited-edition 695 Esseesse or SS (SuperSport). Limited to only 1,390 units, the latest Abarth SS is the fastest 500 to wear the Scorpion badge.

And since retro styling is predominant nowadays from clothes to cars, the Abarth 695 Esseesse is brimming with classic styling cues. It harks back to the original 1964 Cinquino mini car, later renamed Abarth 695 Esseesse after receiving a couple of performance upgrades.

Strictly offered as a hatchback, the new Abarth 695 Esseesse has white 17-inch alloy wheels with red center caps, four-piston Brembo brakes with red calipers, and a custom Akrapovič titanium exhaust system with twin tailpipes. Also, it’s hard to miss its bevy of white detailing and side stickers on the rear spoiler and mirror caps.

At the back, it has a gorgeous adjustable rear wing with an emblazoned Abarth logo. This ‘Spoiler ad Assetto Variabile’ can tilt from zero to 60-degrees to improve stability at higher speeds. Abarth claims it offers 42 kg of downforce at its full 60-degree tilt, allowing the car to hit a top speed of 124 mph on the racetrack without skipping a beat.

Also new in the Abarth 695 Esseesse is a dual-haunched aluminum hood to save weight. Combined with the Akrapovič exhaust system, the SS weighs 10 kg (22 pounds) lighter than an Abarth 695 Competizione. Other performance mods include Koni FSD dampers to offer niftier handling and a comfy ride.

When talking about high-performance vehicles, less weight brings good news. The latest Abarth 695 Esseesse has a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumping out 180 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Connected to a slick manual gearbox, it rockets from zero to 60 mph in 6.7-seconds. And with the rear wing set at zero degrees, it has a top speed of 140 mp to make it the fastest Abarth in the lineup.

Meanwhile, the interior has carbon fiber accents on the gear lever and steering wheel. Also, it has Alcantara on the dashboard and Sabelt seats with ‘one of 695’ markings on the headrests. Standard equipment includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a DAB digital radio.

The 2022 Abarth 695 Esseesse is available in two paint colors: Scorpion Black and Campovolo Gray. Abarth is only making 695 units per color, making each example a worthy collector’s item.

