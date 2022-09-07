This Futuristic Steering Wheel Concept Was Designed By An Actual Rocket Scientist

The future looked wild to those who lived in the era when photographs and even televisions were only available in black and white. Many people through the decades thought we'd be zipping around in flying cars sooner rather than later. But here we are twenty-one years beyond Stanley Kubrik's fanciful Space Odyssey. We haven't cracked the code on driverless vehicles, let alone putting them into the air like we were George Jetson (who ironically was "born" in the year 2022).

Back in 1965, however, the Ford Motor Company came up with a crazy twist — pun intended — for an existing piece of standard equipment. Twenty-four years earlier, Henry Ford predicted: that "a combination of airplane and motorcar" was coming. Perhaps because the airborne auto was still a fantasy, the company was determined to kick start the push towards making this dream a reality. Or maybe it was because the country was enthralled with NASA's fervent attempts to get men to the moon.

Whatever the inspiration, Ford began march toward a futuristic flying jalopy by tackling something relatively small. It hired aerospace engineer Robert J. Rumpf to redesign the humble circular steering wheel. And what he came up with was indeed far out.

The ex-missile engineer, who admittedly knew nothing about automobiles, created what is known as the Wrist-Twist Instant Steering System. The end product looked like the middle part of a regular steering wheel with the circular "wheel" part removed. A 5-inch plastic ring that worked like a big dial was attached to each end of the remaining stalk. It looked similar to a control yoke you might find in an airplane (or a spaceship).